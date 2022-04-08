Romario on health and body change after bariatric surgery: “Thinness doesn’t always mean health” – Who

+



Romario (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Romario took advantage of the recent viral joke on Instagram, about changes in 10 years of difference, to talk about the importance of taking care of health. The player, who was champion with Brazil in the 1994 World Cup, explained that in mid-2011 he discovered he had diabetes and ended up undergoing surgery – bariatric – to control the disease.

“Hey guys! Today is World Health Day and I took the opportunity to get into this #trend. In 2011, I found myself diabetic and since then I’ve fought a battle against the disease. In 2016, I decided to have surgery to control diabetes and have better quality of life. Today, 11 years after the diagnosis and 6 years after the surgery, I feel very well and my photos won’t let me lie. The purpose of the surgery I had was not to get thin. It was to control diabetes. After all , thin doesn’t always mean health. But thanks to the Heavenly Father who blessed the choices I made, everything went well and today I’m a much healthier and happier guy”, he explained.

Romario (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Whenever he can, Romário dedicates part of his time to physical activities, and is usually seen on the beaches in Rio de Janeiro. Recently, he was clicked at Praia da Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, and showed that he was sweating his shirt while training his favorite sport after football: footvolley.