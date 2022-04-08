Russia suspended from the UN Human Rights Council: understand the reasons and consequences | Ukraine and Russia

The United Nations General Assembly suspended this Thursday (7) Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

See questions and answers below:

The reason for the suspension is reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

The United States announced that it would ask for Russia’s suspension after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the city of Bucha.

The resolution adopted by the 193-member General Assembly expresses “serious concern about the current humanitarian and human rights crisis in Ukraine“particularly with reports of rights abuses by Russia.

Last month, the council opened an investigation into allegations of rights violations, including possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion began on February 24, the General Assembly has adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia with 141 and 140 votes in favour. Moscow says it is carrying out a “special operation” to demilitarize Ukraine.

What is Russia’s position?

Russia denies attacking civilians in Ukraine. UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday that while Bucha was under Russian control, “no civilians suffered any kind of violence”.

The initiative led by the United States got 93 votes in favour, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority of voting members — abstentions do not count — was needed to suspend the Russia of the 47-member board.

Russia had warned countries that a yes or abstention vote would be seen as a “hostile gesture” with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters.

Brazil abstained from the vote, as did 57 other countries. The Brazilian ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, admitted that several images that are broadcast from cities in Ukraine would confirm human rights crimes, but that there is no confirmation of their veracity.

Costa Filho pointed out that while the independent investigation carried out by the UN to assess the situation does not present a position, any decision will be premature.

Is this type of suspension common?

Suspensions are rare. Libya was suspended in 2011 because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.

What are the consequences of the suspension for Russia?

Russia was in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council, which cannot make legally binding decisions. Their decisions send important political messages, however, and can authorize investigations.

The country is one of the most vocal members of the council and its suspension prevents it from speaking and voting, officials say, although its diplomats can still participate in debates.