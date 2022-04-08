Russian Nobel Peace Prize Dmitri Muratov is attacked in a train car – News

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dmitri Muratov was hit by ink on a train on Thursday, his newspaper reported. Novaya Gazeta.

“An unknown man attacked the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta and Nobel Peace Prize in a train car,” the independent vehicle said on Telegram.

This person “threw oil paint mixed with acetone into the compartment. On the train from Moscow to Samara (South of the country). My eyes are burning,” Muratov said.

“He shouted ‘Muratov, it’s for our boys,'” he added, apparently alluding to Russian casualties in the invasion of Ukraine.

The information of Novaya Gazeta it was accompanied by two photos of Muratov: in one of them, apparently in the train’s bathroom, the head, chest and arms covered with the red substance. In the second, red spots can be seen on the train car.

“Muratov received first aid … We are looking for the criminal who did this,” Kirill Martinov, Muratov’s former deputy editor, wrote on Twitter, who believes the attack may have caused damage to the journalist’s eyes.





Last month, the newspaper announced that it would suspend its publication on paper and on the internet until the conflict in Ukraine ends.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Kremlin has increased control measures for independent media, passing laws that can carry prison sentences for criticizing the military invasion.