Russian oil tanks fill up fast as sales drop

(Bloomberg) — Russian oil companies are quickly filling storage tanks at their fields, the latest sign that the country has seen demand for its barrels wane since the invasion of Ukraine.

Idle capacity in the reservoirs fell by nearly 27% between March 1 and April 1, according to data from CDU-TEK, linked to the Russian energy ministry, seen by Bloomberg. Earlier this month, only 20.2 million barrels of space remained, which could be filled in 50 days if the trend observed from March 25 to April 1 continues, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Russia, which accounts for about 10% of global oil production, has faced international condemnation since the invasion of Ukraine. While some countries – including the US and UK – have already banned oil imports from the country, most have not imposed sanctions.

The European Union is considering gradual cuts in Russian fossil fuel consumption in order to limit financial flows to President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

However, even in the absence of explicit restrictions, some traditional buyers of Russian oil are looking elsewhere for supplies, although many purchases have continued, with deep price discounts.

Faced with this, the country’s oil companies have been reducing production, refining and exports in recent weeks. The International Energy Agency expects the country’s oil production to fall by about a quarter this month.

Unlike the US and Saudi Arabia – the only other countries with production of similar magnitude – Russia has never built large oil storage facilities. The reservoirs in its fields are primarily used to ensure that production continues uninterrupted, even if the ability to drain the oil is temporarily interrupted by incidents in pipelines or railways.

The country’s oil producers have access to other ways to temporarily store oil, but space is also quite limited.

Transneft, the state-owned company that operates Russia’s pipeline network, is able to store up to 145 million barrels of crude at facilities along its pipelines or near ports, according to company data. But it cannot do so for long, because oil needs to continue circulating through its network to avoid bottlenecks.

If Russia’s tanker fleet is used to do so-called floating storage, it could hold about 55 million barrels, according to Matthew Wright, a freight analyst at Kpler.

The amount of Russian oil on idle ships has grown since the first weeks of March, according to Kpler data. But this is likely due to delivery delays resulting from uncertainty around economic sanctions on Russia, and not necessarily a deliberate attempt to stockpile oil, Wright said.

“If more sanctions are implemented, we will likely see more increases” in the volume of Russian barrels held at sea, he said.

