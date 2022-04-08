Russian personalities destroy bags at a famous French maison after the brand stops sales in the country | Fashion

Russian models and influencers took to social media to protest against a French luxury brand, which stopped selling its products to Russian citizens due to the Ukrainian War.

Russian Victoria Bonya shared a video where she destroys a Chanel bag with scissors. “I must say that Chanel doesn’t respect its customers, so why do we have to respect them?” she said.

Katya Guseva also teamed up with Victoria and cut her purse. “I’m against ‘Russophobia’ and against segregation, and to show that, I’m just going to cut this bag. I don’t need it anymore,” she said.

TV presenter Marina Ermoshkina destroyed her Chanel bag with a hedge cutter. “If owning Chanel means selling my homeland, then I don’t need Chanel,” she snarled at her.

Like other Western companies, Chanel closed its stores in Russia after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24 and Western governments imposed sanctions. But to ensure that its bags are not bought in other countries and then imported into Russia, Chanel has banned all Russians from buying its products in any store in the world.