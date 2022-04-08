Santas Casas warn of risk of collapse due to deficit in SUS transfers

On World Health Day, celebrated this Thursday, managers of the 1,824 Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals carried out a national mobilization to bring to light the crisis that has been faced by the largest hospital network in the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to the CMB, the confederation that represents the entities, the gap in SUS revenues already represents a deficit of R$10.9 billion per year, a situation that has led to the closing of 315 hospitals and 7,000 hospital beds across Brazil in recent years. .

On the 19th of April, the institutions will promote a day of stoppage in the elective procedures to draw the attention of municipal and state managers. On the 26th, they will join a demonstration of mayors in audiences in Brasília to seek a solution with the federal government.

The director general of Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Porto Alegre, Julio Matos, explains that the pandemic has considerably worsened the financial situation due to the increase in inputs, medicines, materials, contracted personnel, inflation and costs in general. He points out, however, that the crisis began more than two decades ago.

According to data from the Confederation of Holy Houses, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities, since the Real Plan, the SUS and its incentives had an average readjustment of only 93.77%, while the INPC was 636%. According to Matos, the SUS pays R$480 per bed to hospitals and, during the pandemic, the amount increased to R$1,600 for Covid beds.

However, the actual cost is R$2,850. The interest paid by all the institutions added together, he says, reaches R$ 115 million per month. The Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals are responsible for 51% of all SUS care in Brazil. In highly complex procedures, they reach 69%. “This network is in imminent collapse,” he says.

In addition to the deficit issue, there are new costs that can accumulate. There is a bill to establish the national floor for nursing, which, according to Matos, despite being necessary and important, will mean another R$ 6.3 billion just in expenses for institutions. “We are not against it, but we need to resolve both urgently, or the hospitals will simply close,” he explains.

This Friday, managers will hold a general meeting to discuss the situation. On the 19th, each state should promote a process of stopping elective care as part of a day of alert to what is happening. The idea is for the population to become part of the defense of the SUS. The following week, the agenda will be taken to Brasília by around six thousand mayors, in a day of hearings with the federal government.





