Scientists detect genes that reveal the ability to sleep little and still reduce the chance of Alzheimer’s; understand | Health

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, in the United States, studied the genes associated with a predisposition to a shorter sleep cycle – up to 6 hours – and found that, in addition to giving the ability to sleep less, they reduce the brain changes that lead to Alzheimer’s.

The study was carried out in mice and, therefore, needs further steps to confirm the effects in humans. It was published in the journal “Cell iScience” and signed by eight researchers affiliated to the American university.

To get the results, the authors bred mice that had the short sleep genes and also genes that lead to a greater predisposition to Alzheimer’s — neurodegenerative disease caused by the progressive death of brain cells, impairing functions such as memory, attention, orientation and language.

They found that mice with the genetic which leads to the tendency to sleep less they also developed far fewer characteristics associated with Alzheimer’s. It is worth clarifying that people who choose to have a short sleep, but do not have the genes, have the opposite effect: a greater chance of developing neurodegenerative disease.

“There is a dogma in the study area that everyone needs eight hours of sleep, but our work so far confirms that the amount of sleep people need is different according to genetic basis,” said the neurologist. Louis Ptacek, one of the authors of the research.

Rosa Sancho, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, did not sign the study, but commented on the article. She reinforces that the “risk of Alzheimer’s disease is a complex mix of age, lifestyle and environment in which we live, as well as the genes we have”.

“Increasing evidence points to a link between poor sleep quality and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s, but it is difficult to separate cause and effect,” he said.

“In this study, the scientists used mice with features of Alzheimer’s disease to measure the impact that genes associated with shorter sleep cycles have on brain changes associated with the disease. They looked at two genes, and although both genes have slightly different effects , they were associated with a reduction in disease characteristics,” he said.

This is “interesting research, but at an early stage”, in the opinion of the British researcher, and therefore it is important “to be careful not to extrapolate these results to people”.