Scientists find fossil of dinosaur that died on ‘asteroid day’

Researchers may have discovered a rare gem of paleontology. At the archaeological site of Tanis, in the United States, scientists have excavated nothing less than the leg of a dinosaur that appears to have died in the fateful Chicxulub asteroid impact day66 million years ago.

The limb, which belonged to a Thescelosaurus, is perfectly preserved, even with patches of scaly skin. The dating was done from debris that rained down for a specific time shortly after the asteroid impact.

The animal’s analysis has not yet been peer-reviewed and published in a scientific journal. For now, information is limited to the new documentary by BBC, Dinosaurs: The Final Day with Sir David Attenboroughwhich will air on April 15.

The asteroid Chicxulub, as it is called, collided with Earth in the Yucatan Peninsula, present-day Mexico. This is about 3,000 kilometers from Tanis, where the fossil was found. Even so, scientists believe that the force of the celestial object was strong enough to devastate the area and kill the animal.

According to the scientists, there are no signs of disease or predation that justify the sudden loss of the animal’s leg. However, the idea that the asteroid alone could have caused this is controversial.

There is a possibility that the dinosaur died before the episode, with the asteroid impact just bringing the corpse out of the ashes and giving that sense of causality. In any case, there are few fossil records of dinosaurs found in the thousands of years before the collision, which makes the discovery interesting, if its age is confirmed.

It is worth remembering that the asteroid impact was not directly responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs. In fact, the collision triggered a large cloud of dust, which blocked the Sun’s incidence and caused a forced winter – this one, which caused the death of these animals and the rise of mammals.

The dinosaur leg isn’t the only find dating back to this period. Scientists have also found fossilized remains of fish that appear to have breathed in the debris from the asteroid impact.

In addition, the documentary of BBC should show first-hand a turtle that was skewered by a wooden stake, small mammals and their burrows, a piece of skin from a horned triceratops, a pterosaur embryo inside the egg, and what scientists believe is a fragment of the horned triceratops itself. asteroid.