Scientists rejuvenate human skin cells in 30 years

Researchers rejuvenated the skin cells of a 53-year-old woman, making them equivalent to those of a 23-year-old woman.

Scientists in Cambridge, UK, believe they can do the same thing with other tissues in the body.

The ultimate goal is to develop treatments for age-related diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and neurological disorders.

The technology is based on the techniques used to create Dolly the sheep, cloned over 25 years ago.

