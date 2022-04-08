See how Russia managed to evade sanctions and sell electricity

Due to the war in Ukraine, Europe is preparing to collaborate with the United States to apply stricter sanctions against the Kremlin. Despite this, there are several evidence that Russia is finding ways to sustain its economyaccording to Bloomberg.

Shipments of the type of oil developed in Russia’s far east, Sokol, are already sold out for next month. In March, several companies in China used local currency to purchase Russian cards.

Since February 24, when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, there have been increase in Russian gas flow to Europe. These sales are not subject to restrictions.

According to Bloomberg Economics, this year, Russia is expected to earn approximately US$320 billion from energy exports. Compared to last year, this represents an increase of more than a third.

The Russian currency, the ruble, has already recovered to its pre-war value against the dollar.

Russia’s Ability to Keep Energy Revenue Stream Flowing Frustrates the West

Even as Russian-produced oil is falling, the country’s potential to keep energy revenue flowing has frustrated Western leaders. The rebound of the Russian currency has also been a factor of disappointment.

This week, the United States warned India against aligning too closely with Moscow. This indicates that Washington is aware of the limitations of punishments. This happens because the planet is heavily dependent on gas, oil and other commodities from Russia.

In Brussels, EU ambassadors will meet to discuss a fifth round of sanctions. There is the objective of gradually phase out Russian coal. This would be the first step in dealing with energy imports.

The European Union’s executive arm, the European Commission, is also seeking to ban most Russian trucks and ships from entering the bloc. Exceptions would be energy, agricultural products and humanitarian aid.

The United States and the G7 have been coordinating the media. These actions are a new way to lift sanctions against Vladimir Putin — following the discovery of attacks on civilians in Ukrainian cities, which were freed from Russian control.

