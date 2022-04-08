See photos of Putin’s alleged ex-lover’s luxury apartment

Images of a luxury apartment of the alleged ex-lover of Vladimir Putin began to be shared on social media. Although never confirmed by Russia’s chief, there are rumors that Svetlana Krivonogikh, 46, had a daughter with Putin, Luiza Rozova, 35.

Photos of the property advertised for around R$42,000 (US$9,000) a month were shared by journalist Andrey Zakharov, from BBC Russia, who was one of the press vehicles targeted by Putin.

“These are real interiors of a luxury apartment owned by Putin’s ex-lover, Svetlana Krivonogikh. It was supposedly a gift from her friends a year after she gave birth to her illegitimate daughter. You can rent this apartment in St. Petersburg for around $9,000 a month,” the journalist explained.

According to an article in “El País”, before having contact with Putin, Krivonogikh worked as a cleaning lady at a neighborhood store and quickly became a millionaire.

Sanctions to family

After the carnage seen in the city of Bucha, near the capital Kiev, in which the Ukrainian government estimated that 80% of the population was decimated, countries decided to tighten sanctions on President Vladimir Putin. There, soldiers took over the region for several days and bombed civilians. Bodies were left abandoned in the streets and mass graves were found.

Major powers were already preparing for new sanctions on Russia, and the images accelerated reactions.

The United States, the European Union and the G7, group of the richest countries in the world, confirmed another round of economic and trade sanctions against Russia. In the sights of the penalties imposed, there are banks, state-owned companies, public and political authorities and their families.

This Wednesday (4/6), the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, provided details of what she called a “comprehensive package” of sanctions.

Among the political figures who will be targeted by the sanctions are the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and relatives of ministers and former top ministers of the Kremlin. They were accused of hiding money abroad.