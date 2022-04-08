See the sanctions that Putin’s ‘lover’ may suffer in the coming days – International

Named as the lover of the Russian president, former gymnast Alina Kabaeva could be the next to suffer sanctions due to the war with Ukraine (photo: AFP) Alina Kabaeva is in the crosshairs of opponents of Vladimir Putin. Named as the lover of the Russian president, the former gymnast could be the next to suffer sanctions due to the war with Ukraine. This is because the Russian opposition has asked the international community to punish it for being a person close to the Russian president.

The requests for sanctions against the alleged lover came after the United States announced, last Wednesday (6/4), another round of punishments against people close to Putin, such as daughters Maria Putina and Katerina Tikhonovna. This is a form of retaliation for the attack by civilians in Bucha, Kiev region, Ukraine.

The daughters of the Russian president are barred from operating in the American financial system. In addition, according to information released by the White House, the US has determined the freezing of any assets that the two have in the US. The idea of ​​Putin’s opponents that Alina is the target of similar measures.

According to opponents of Vladimir Putin, Kabaeva lives in Switzerland with her son, so they are demanding her deportation. According to the American agency Associated Press, these sanctions against the alleged lover “are still an option”. Based on information from a senior US government official, more sanctions are being studied against members of the Russian elite, close to Putin, and his family members.

Relation to seven keys, but not so much

The relationship between Vladimir Putin and the former gymnast is kept secret, but demonstrations of closeness between the two were noticed in public. Smiles, looks and friendly conversations at State events and public meetings were even recorded.

Putin divorced ex-wife Ludmila in 2013 after 30 years of marriage. Years before the announcement of the separation, Alina Kabaieva had already been identified as the president’s lover. In April 2008, a Moscow newspaper was even closed for a few days after it mentioned a possible relationship between Putin and the Olympic champion.

A year after the divorce, Putin even broke protocol and revealed that he was in love. At a press conference in December 2014, he said that a great European leader asked him if he was in love. “What do you mean?” questioned Putin after his friend’s question. “Do you love any?” insisted the friend. “Yes,” replied Putin. The president of Russia also said that this leader wanted to know if love was returned, and he said yes. However, this topic is taboo for the Russian press.

Recently, Alina became a member of the Russian Parliament, the Duma. In addition, she also assumed a high position on the board of a state-owned media, which supports the war in Ukraine.