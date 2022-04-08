Senate Approves Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, Who Becomes US Supreme Court’s 1st Black Justice | World

The United States Senate approved on Thursday (7) the nomination of US President Joe Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the country’s Supreme Court.
Were 53 votes in favor and 47 votes against to the indication. In addition to the vote of the 50 Democratic senators, Jackson received the support of three more Republicans.
- Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?
With the approval, Jackson became the first black woman to assume a position in the highest court in the US, a position that is for life.
Joe Biden shakes hands with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on April 7, 2022 — Photo: Susan Walsh/AP
Despite the approval, Jackson will only be able to assume the post after the departure of current minister Stephen Breyer, who has said he will leave the seat before the recess in June.
The Senate session was chaired by US Vice President Kamala Harris, also the first black woman to hold the office after the 2020 election.
Vice President Kamala Harris at the April 7, 2022 Senate session that confirmed Ketanji Brown’s nomination for the Supreme Court — Photo: Senate TV Reproduction
The judge’s choice does not change the balance of the court, which has a conservative majority – that’s six conservative judges for three progressive ones.
She was also the Biden administration’s first nomination, and replaces Judge Breyer, who asked earlier this year to retire.
Ketanji Brown Jackson in April 2021 image — Photo: Tom Williams/POOL/AFP
The nomination of a black woman was a campaign promise by President Biden of the Democratic Party.
Despite Republican attacks on the nomination, the majority of the house is still controlled by Democrats (who hold 50% of the seats and the presidency).
Only a simple majority was needed for confirmation.