Sleep slimming? Learn how quality sleep is related to weight loss – News

Sleeping poorly or for an insufficient amount of hours can stimulate appetite and increase the desire for caloric foods, which favors obesity. It’s the opposite? A study carried out by researchers at the University of Chicago, in the United States, suggests that improving sleep quality can help you lose weight.

The research, funded by the NIH (National Institutes of Health), followed 80 adults, aged between 21 and 40, in a randomized clinical trial of sleep extension in real-world settings.

All participants were overweight and slept, on average, six and a half hours a night – the recommended for adults is at least seven hours of sleep.

Patients’ sleep habits were monitored at home, as well as their weight and body composition. There was no change in sleep routines during the first few weeks of the study.





On the 15th day, the participants were divided into two groups, one that would maintain the habits and the other that would receive guidelines for good sleep hygiene, such as setting sleep and waking times, in addition to reducing screen time before going to work. bed.

Over the next two weeks, the researchers observed changes in calorie intake through energy expenditure, weight, and body composition data.

The result was illuminating: the group that received instructions on how to sleep better managed to increase, on average, 1.2 hours of sleep per night and consume about 270 fewer calories than the group that did not have their routine changed.

In this sense, if these patients who had a change in calorie intake continued with a healthier sleep routine, in the long term the caloric deficit could lead to clinically important weight loss, as indicated by the study published recently in JAMA Internal Medicine.

“We’ve shown that in real life, without making other lifestyle changes, you can get longer sleep and eat fewer calories, and that can really help people trying to lose weight,” said Esra Tasali, lead researcher.

Despite the encouraging results, Esra noted that more studies are needed to clarify whether a healthy sleep routine can help prevent obesity and maintain weight loss over a longer period of time.



