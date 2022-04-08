Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – A Russian attack kills dozens of fleeing civilians at a Ukrainian railway station. Russia’s central bank drastically cuts interest rates to avoid an imminent economic and financial crisis. US equities are set to open higher, although bond yields will continue to advance. Marine Le Pen feels victory in France’s presidential election and world food prices are rising at the fastest pace ever. Data on inflation in Brazil should be released.

Here’s what you need to know about the world’s financial markets on Friday, April 8th.

1. Light and inflation

The government decided to bring forward the end of the water scarcity tariff flag by 15 days, since the hydroelectric reservoirs would have recovered. However, there are still doubts as to what the real impact of this will be on inflation, since energy is one of the main villains in rising prices. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the new flag would be green, the cheapest, would reduce energy tariffs by 20%.

For specialists consulted by Valor Econômico, the anticipation of the exchange of flags would only shift the inflation curve. The expectation was that the change would take place in May, so the fall in the IPCA that was expected for May may end up happening in April. However, as the country is entering the dry season and it is not possible to predict the volume of rainfall at the end of the year, there are still doubts about the behavior of the tariff on the electricity bill during the rest of the year.

Today, 08, at 09:00, the March one will be released. The expectation is that inflation in the month will reach 1.28%, while that accumulated in the last 12 months remains at 10.98%. For the year, the forecast, according to the latest , is 6.86%, above both the 3.5% inflation target and the 5% ceiling.

2. Russia cuts interest rates to avoid financial crisis

Russia’s central bank surprisingly cut its key interest rate by 3 percentage points to 17%, saying the balance of risks in the economy has shifted from inflation to economic recession and financial instability.

The move reflects a degree of success in cushioning the immediate impact of Western sanctions on the Russian economy, but analysts still expect gross domestic product to contract by around 10% this year. Many companies, including much of the country’s manufacturing sector, already had idle capacity as sanctions hit imports of vital components. Russia releases fourth quarter 2021 GDP figures along with March CPI data at 1pm.

Official exchange rates had recovered to the pre-war level before the change, although economists played down the importance of this because the central bank imposed capital controls that do not allow currency to be freely bought and sold, while withdrawals US dollar accounts held locally by businesses and individuals are still subject to strict limits.

A Russian attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine killed more than 30 people and wounded more than 100 in one of the most shocking incidents of the six-week war. The victims were at the station for a mass evacuation of civilians.

The attack comes shortly after the EU confirmed yet another sanctions package, which bans Russian coal imports. Japan also banned Russian coal imports on Friday. However, the attack will certainly increase pressure on European governments, especially Germany, to apply the same treatment to Russian.

3. US stocks set to open higher

US equity markets are set to open higher later, building on Thursday’s tentative rally at the end of a week in which expectations for US interest rate futures were aggressively reassessed.

At 8:13 am, futures for the futures were up 0.35%, while the 100 and futures were up 0.27% each. The three major currency indices gained between 0.1% and 0.5% on Thursday.

This is despite further advances in bond yields which, by signaling higher capital costs for the wider economy, are likely to weigh on equities. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose another 2 basis points to 2.69%, the latest in a string of three-year highs hit this week.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:), whose Austin, Texas plant was opened to great fanfare by CEO Elon Musk on Thursday, and Robinhood, after Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 (SA:), the main underwriter when the online brokerage went public, downgraded the stock to a “sell” and the stock has lost nearly two-thirds of its value since listing.

4. Le Pen erases President Macron’s wide lead in French election

France goes to the polls over the weekend for the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections.

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron’s lead poll of right-wing populist Marine Le Pen has shrunk from around 30 percentage points with the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine to an average of just 3.5%, according to polls. most recent. A study published on Thursday even suggested that Le Pen would beat Macron in the second round in two weeks, assuming they both progress.

French bonds and equities underperformed the rest of Europe this week as the odds of a Le Pen win increased. His platform largely revolves around tackling the cost-of-living crisis through greater state intervention.

5. Falling global food prices

Global food prices are rising at the fastest pace since historical records began, according to the UN.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s world food price index rose 12.6% in March, according to data released on Friday, taking its annual high to 34% – the third consecutive record. FAO described the move as a “giant leap”.

The increase is largely – but not exclusively – due to the disruption of Black Sea and other grain-related products since Russia invaded Ukraine. Further increases are likely due to the major shock to fertilizer prices from last year’s sharp rise.

The US government releases its latest forecasts for world supply and demand for grain and other selected agricultural commodities at 1pm.

