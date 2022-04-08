Study suggests that the cause of post-Covid vaccine clots is genetic

After the start of mass vaccination against Covid-19, some cases of patients who developed blood clots after receiving the injection emerged worldwide. Research published in preprint this Monday (4/4) may begin to unravel the mystery behind the problem.

The cases of five unrelated people who had vaccine-induced clots were analyzed. According to the study, they all had antibodies against a protein involved in blood clotting that has a different structure than normal. Participants also had a specific version of a gene responsible for producing the antibody.

The research was carried out by scientists at Flinders University in Australia and is still awaiting review by the scientific community. “The combination of a gene variation and the evolution of this antibody to target the protein in a highly destructive way appears to lead to this disastrous complication,” the researchers say, according to Reuters.

Learn how Covid-19 vaccines work:

The mutated gene is more prevalent in people of European descent. According to the scientists, the discovery suggests the use of genetic sequencing to identify people who are at risk of developing the complication. “Additionally, the study offers a unique opportunity for the development of specific therapies to neutralize the antibody”, explain those responsible for the research.