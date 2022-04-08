‘SUS’: the trajectory of the Brazilian health system

‘Nexo’ publishes an excerpt from a book by Paulo Capel Narvai, a professor at the University of São Paulo. The work contextualizes the origins and challenges around the public and universal model

The queue

“Get out of line. Come to the…!” it is written in blue letters on a reddish background of a photo with about fifteen people standing in a line, on the sidewalk, under the sun, in front of a health unit. On the façade of the health unit, the SUS symbol appears prominently. The advertising, in the huge poster, invites the purchase of a “health plan”.

The billboard, installed in a vacant lot on a busy street next to the public health unit that appears in the photo, was seen by a professional from the unit who, overcoming the shock of seeing the advertisement, communicated the fact to the boss, who informed the secretary of health, which informed the mayor, who notified the Public Prosecutor’s Office, who took legal action. It happened in a medium-sized city, at the height of the covid-19 pandemic, in December 2020. The judge’s decision matters less than understanding the fact that led to the need for the judicial decision.

The logic repeats itself over and over: when something done in the SUS has a positive impact, it is due to “the health professionals”, but all negative news about the Brazilian public health system is invariably attributed “to the SUS”. The permanent concern is to negatively mark the health system as a negative value, associated with precariousness, poor quality of care, anachronism, clientelism and politicking. The images used for this – whether photos or audio narratives –, broadcast on radio and TV stations or on social networks, are always disparaging of professionals, facilities, equipment and any object or people that fulfill this function in the communicative process. They are selected and disseminated by SUScidas who, permanently in action, act to impregnate the SUS brand with a negative value.

But advertising that contrasts the supposed excellence of the private sector with the precariousness of the SUS is not enough, appealing to helicopters and state-of-the-art medical equipment, in ultra-colorful close-ups and images of hospital admissions in environments that resemble luxury suites in five-star hotels. The SUScidas are also dedicated, in a special way, to the concealment of the SUS, acting daily to hide the symbol of the system.

SUS and social imaginary

One of the many battles fought daily over the course of the SUS throughout Brazil involves its brand and its meaning in the social imagination. This, understood not as a “world opposed to hard concrete reality”, or a mental process that refers to “daydreams of fantastic images that allow evasion away from everyday concerns”, but, on the contrary, as a phenomenon articulated to reality. that “is constituted and expressed by ideologies and utopias, symbols, allegories, rituals, myths”. The social imaginary as the dimension in which societies “define their identities and objectives” and “organize their past, present and future”203 and which, for this reason, concerns any “object of dispute by different agents, classes or groups that seek, from their domination, to guide the perceptions of the social world from their worldviews (goals, values, ways of acting and thinking)”.

The specific battle, in which the social imaginary is disputed with the use of sophisticated weapons of social communication, always managed under political guidance, requires the understanding of its articulation with several other fronts of struggles that daily, throughout the country, mobilize SUSists and SUScided.

Although they are fought in the symbolic world, the battles of the dispute of the social imaginary are part of a real war. They were, and continue to be, battles of a war in the literal sense, even if fought without the legal and public use of firearms. The basic reason is not difficult to understand: it is about the dispute to grab the resources of more than a trillion dollars that revolve in the Brazilian health sector in various economic activities and that motivate the greed of the most varied interests, inside and outside the Brazil.

If the battle for funding is the most strategically important dispute, as it is vital for the survival of the SUS, others are equally very important in this war that disputes the course of the SUS, as they concern crucial aspects of the universal health system, at the concrete level. of your achievements. But recognizing the relevance of these various fronts of battles for the SUS should not mean, however, disregarding or underestimating the importance of the conflicts that occur in this immaterial dimension that refers to the “image of the SUS” and the meanings attributed to this image, which express the ways in which the SUS is perceived and recognized by people. In this battle, the SUS symbol plays an important role. A symbol or sign, it is worth noting, is

[…] a stimulus or material reality (be it a sound, traces, graphics, lights, shadows, carved plaster, or certain types of goods such as luxury automobiles, pipes, medicines and others) that, through a conventional system or code, exerts the function of being-in-place-of or representing something, whenever the represented (due to its abstract or mystical nature, or for any other impeding reason) cannot function as a representative of itself.

The SUS symbol

The SUS symbol is deliberately hidden for political-ideological reasons. The motivation of those who invest in this deliberate concealment is to reach and deform the meaning of their brand, as a political action. At the base of this motivation is the neoliberal conception that everything that is public, or state-owned, does not serve, does not work and must be privatized. In this political-ideological field in which the “theater of operations” where the battles are fought is the social imaginary, there are close, daily, unrelenting clashes around values ​​such as social rights, human rights, the role of the State in guaranteeing human rights. , equity, justice and many other themes that mobilize different actors and put them in action and in opposition in the dispute of the social imaginary, developing and employing tools that operate in the symbolic world. Mário Scheffer considers that “the negative marketing against the SUS is very well done”, because

[…] daily newspapers, radios and televisions show the waiting lines, the crowded and scrapped hospitals, the bad service and the lack of medicine. There really are these ills, but the good side of the SUS is little known, there is prejudice, misinformation and even bad faith from sectors that profit from the negative exposure of public health services.

Concerns about negative marketing reached the point that, in 2003, the 12th National Health Conference (12th CNS) proposed the officialization of “a national logo of the SUS” and in 2007 the 13th CNS decided to

[…] institution of a national contest to publicize the positive SUS to Brazilian society, which does not appear and is not presented in the media, instituting campaigns for its identity, starting with the obligation of the brand in the various forms of official communication carried out by SUS bodies and services.

As of 2007, although three national health conferences have been held (2012, 2015 and 2019) and the SUS logo has not been made official by law or by any imposition of infra-legal norm, the theme of the symbol and the concealment of the SUS brand was not approached again. Another victory for the SUScidas.

In this battle, on the one hand are SUSists, seeking that those most interested in the existence of a universal health system understand the reasons why the SUS interests them and that, therefore, they must defend it and value its brand, because even if there are problems and difficulties, access is universal, services, including surveillance, belong to everyone and this must be known and widely disseminated. On the other hand, they are SUScidas, doing everything they can to hide the importance of the SUS, hide its symbol and play the main stakeholders in the system against their own interests.

Everyday actions to deconstruct the SUS imply the invisibility of its brand, as this is necessary for the strategic objective of detaching the system from the set of values ​​that are inherent to it, such as, among others, social protection, which is up to the contemporary State through the public and universal social security. The daily, systematic concealment of the SUS brand is not, therefore, the work of chance, nor does it result only from the carelessness of those who must take care of this matter in government agencies. It stems, on the contrary, from the force of those interested in it being so and who impose their force by all the means at their disposal. The invisibility of its logo contributes to the Brazilian universal health system being defined by those who do not want it and hide it in the urban environment, weakening the SUS in the symbolic world and on the ideological level so that it does not interfere with health business.

Paulo Capel Narvai is a senior professor of public health at USP (University of São Paulo). Visiting professor at several universities in Brazil and abroad, he is the author of more than 200 works on public health. He was a consultant for CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development), Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel) and Fapesp (Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo), as well as editor and advisor to scientific journals. . He has been director and advisor at various levels of the health system, including the Ministry of Health.

SUS: A revolutionary reform

Paulo Capel Narvai

authentic

272 pages

Launching April 11