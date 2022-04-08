The global impacts of the new lockdown in China – 04/08/2022 – Podcasts

China is experiencing one of the worst waves of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The country records an average of 13,000 cases per day and 2 deaths, which is little compared to Brazil, but a lot for the Chinese government, which pursues a zero Covid policy.

To implement this, authorities impose strict lockdowns at the first signs of community transmission and carry out mass testing to stop the virus from circulating. With the increase in cases, the strategy threatens the good numbers that the Chinese economy had been showing – which could have global impacts.

In this Friday’s episode (8), Café da Manhã talks to economist Rodrigo Zeidan, who lives in Shanghai, is a professor at Fundação Dom Cabral, at New York University and a columnist for Sheet. He talks about the experience of living one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, tells how the population is reacting and analyzes the impacts of Chinese confinement on the world economy.

