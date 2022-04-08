“There are no guarantees that the war will not get worse.” WHO prepares for possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

European official says it is necessary to put all scenarios on the table

The World Health Organization (WHO) is preparing for the possibility of “chemical attacks” in Ukraine. According to the regional director for Europe, this is a scenario that should not be ignored.

“Given the current situation of uncertainty, there are no guarantees that the war will not get worse,” said Hans Kluge, from Lviv, where he is, assessing the situation.

“WHO considers all scenarios and is taking contingency measures for different situations that could affect people in Ukraine: from continued care for the various victims, to chemical attacks,” he added.

The possibility of using chemical weapons is one of the biggest fears of the West, which fears that the use of this weapon, as well as biological weapons, could result in damage beyond Ukraine. NATO has already warned Russia that it will interpret a scenario of chemical or biological consequences in one of its member states as an attack on the organization.

On the other hand, the Russian Defense Ministry continues to accuse Kiev, without providing evidence, of planning chemical attacks against its people and then accuse Moscow of using weapons of this type.

Still in the same speech, which was postponed because of a warning of sirens in Lviv, Hans Kluge indicated that the WHO is coordinating with the European Union the screening of patients who have arrived from Ukraine to countries such as Poland, Hungary or Romania.

WHO has already provided around 185 tonnes of medical equipment, including supplies to treat trauma. Additionally, another 125 tonnes are on their way to Ukraine.

Data from that organization indicate that in the six weeks of war, 91 attacks have already been carried out on Ukrainian health infrastructure, which will have resulted in 73 deaths. One of the most publicized cases was the attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol.