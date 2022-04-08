Turkey transfers trial of Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia; recall the case | World

In a decision that could end one of the most suspicious cases against the Saudi regime, the Turkish court decided this Thursday (7) to file and transfer to Saudi Arabia the trial of suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Khashoggi was dismembered inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Ankara, Turkey. He had gone to get a certificate so he could marry his Turkish bride. Although cameras recorded the entry of the journalist, who was a correspondent for the US newspaper “Washington Post”, he never left the consulate. Investigations later found that Khashoggi, an outspoken critic of the Saudi government, was quartered and strangled to death inside.

2 of 2 Image from the network “CCTV” shows a man carrying suitcases where the body of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi was found — Photo: Haber/Reuters TV via REUTERS Image from the “CCTV” network shows a man carrying suitcases where the body of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi was supposed to be – Photo: Haber/Reuters TV via REUTERS

As the case took place in the Turkish capital, the country’s justice system had been investigating the murder, which had 26 suspects. Last week, however, the Turkish prosecutor’s office asked the court to transfer the trial to Saudi authorities, in a move seen as an attempt by Ankara to strengthen ties with the regime of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

The court said it would take the request to the government, which was heavily criticized by Turkish human rights groups.

One of the reports prepared by the American intelligence services accuses the crown prince of having “validated” the barbaric murder. After denying any involvement in the crime, Riyadh admitted that Saudi agents, who had acted alone, were responsible for the journalist’s death. At the end of an opaque trial in Saudi Arabia, five people were sentenced to death and three to prison terms.

Turkish Hatice Cengiz, who was engaged to Khashoggi when he was killed, said she was surprised and saddened by Thursday’s decision.

“The case was slowly progressing very slowly and I already had little hope, but I really didn’t expect this decision. Saudi Arabia is a country where there is no justice. Nobody expects a decision there,” he declared.

US government blames Saudi prince for murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018

Journalist was from the Saudi elite, but a staunch critic of the regime

Khashoggi was always close to the Saudi elite and princes, but he was a journalist critical of the regime. He comes from a well-known family in the country. His grandfather was the doctor of King Abdulaziz Al Saud, who founded the kingdom.

In the 1990s, he worked as an international correspondent covering countries such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Sudan and countries in the Middle East. In 2017, he decided to move to the United States, fearing for his safety, after Prince Mohammed bin Salman began fighting Saudi dissidents. He had American citizenship and contributed to the newspaper “The Washington Post”.