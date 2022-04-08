UnB intends to hire a health plan for servers

posted on 04/07/2022 20:29



(credit: UnB_Agencia)

The University of Brasília (UnB) is heading to hire a health plan for the servers. The educational institution will hold an online public hearing with health care companies that may offer the service to workers. The virtual meeting is scheduled for April 19, through the Teams platform.

Currently, university employees do not have a health plan offered by the institution, so they need to seek the service individually, which increases prices. For this reason, the higher education unit seeks a partnership so that its employees, active and inactive, can acquire a business plan with better values ​​and also with the possibility of including dependents.

Jéssica Louza, from the Department of Communication (Secom) at UnB, points out that the university is one of the few bodies that does not have a corporate health plan for its servers, and this is an old demand. In this way, the Higher Administration has made efforts at negotiating tables with entities representing professors and technicians, and established a commission that delivered a report in mid-2020, which indicates the best way to respond to the request.

Outsourced workers and students will not be covered, and civil servants who adhere to the plan will bear the monthly expenses for funding after the bidding process is completed.

Finally, UnB informs that institutions interested in offering the service have until April 11 to contact the Dean of Administration (DAF), via the e-mail address [email protected] Companies must inform corporate name, CNPJ, name of the representative(s) and respective e-mails to forward the link to the public hearing on the 19th.

*Intern under the supervision of Adson Boaventura