Understand why Marine Le Pen is rising in the polls and closing the gap to Macron | Sandra Cohen’s blog

Six weeks ago, as Russia attacked Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron was in the comfort zone, clear favorite to become the first president to be re-elected in France in 20 years. The election campaign did not worry him, he seemed more focused on establishing himself as a European statesman, mediator and leader.

In his third attempt to become president, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French far right, ran outside and softened the speech, focused on what she calls “France deep”. He narrowed the gap in polls and leaned on Macron.

The candidate’s moderate image has been sculpted further to the right, leaving more radical voters to the far-right Eric Zemmour, a xenophobic TV commentator who defines himself as nostalgic and reactionary, preaching that France and Islam are incompatible.

At first overshadowed by Zemmour, Le Pen distanced herself from him and benefited from this strategy. She left to the opponent of the same ideological current the extremist discourse, which rejects immigrants and insists on the decadence of France.

The candidate for the National Regroupment (formerly the National Front) focused on raising the cost of living, cutting taxes and retiring at age 62 (and not at 65 as Macron advocates). Not that she has abandoned promises to restrict immigration, ban Muslim headscarves in all public spaces and prioritize French people in obtaining housing and employment.

These ideas permeate his campaign, recycled, however, in the issues that speak loudly to the French. Le Pen stayed away from the war, aware that her ties to Vladimir Putin would harm her.

In recent weeks, she has been climbing relentlessly in the polls, although she has not been able to unseat Macron in any of them. In the first round, on Sunday, the average of the polls puts the president ahead, with 26.5% of the votes, followed by the far-right candidate, with 23%. In the second round, Le Pen is also behind, but will count on the reserve of votes from the Zemmour electorate, which has been migrating to her.