US imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters in response to Bucha massacre

Americans also banned new investment in Russia and blocked major public and private financial institutions.

EFE/ Sara Gómez Armas Ukrainian troops found the town of Bucha torn apart after regaining control of the region



You U.S it’s the United Kingdom announced this Wednesday, 6th, new sanctions against Russia as a result of the invasion of Ukraine which has been taking place since the 24th of February. The new measures are in retaliation for the alleged massacre that took place in the city of Bucha over the weekend, where dozens of civilian bodies were left lying on the street. The Americans have banned new investment in Russia, blocked Russia’s top public and private financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and placed sanctions on Russian government officials and their families, including the two adult daughters of Vladimir Putin, who claim to hide the Russian president’s wealth, and Sergey Lavrov’s wife. The UK has said it will stop importing Russian coal and oil. In a post on Twitter, US President Joe Biden took a stand on the new measures that were imposed. “I made it clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha. Today, together with our allies and partners, we are announcing a new round of devastating sanctions,” he tweeted. In a statement, Biden said the decisions were taken together with the European Union and the G7.