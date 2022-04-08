US increases exports by 5% in February • Portal DBO

North American beef exports continued at an accelerated pace in February/22, while pork shipments fell from the previous month, according to a report released this Thursday (4/7) by the portal. porkbusiness.combased on data computed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and compiled by the Meat Export Federation of U.S (USMEF).

According to the entity representing the US exporting industries, the figures for the first two months of this year show a growth in the value of beef exports in the main Asian and Latin American markets, while pork shipments had a continuous decline in the markets of China/Hong Kong.

“Rarely have we seen so many external forces creating obstacles to US beef exports and so much uncertainty in the global market”said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom, who added. “However, consumer demand for high-quality beef, pork and lamb has proven resilient, and USMEF sees opportunities for further growth in both established and emerging markets.”

In February/22, US beef exports totaled 108,501 tonnes, an increase of 5% over the same month in 2021.

In the first two months of 2002, US shipments of red protein grew 9% year-on-year, while revenue increased 46% to $1.93 billion.

“Broad growth has become a recurring theme for US beef exports as international demand has never been higher and global supply remains tight”justified Halstrom.

Pig meat – North American pork exports suffered a setback in the first two months of 2022 due to logistical challenges and lower price offers from competitors, the USMEF said.

As well as the US, other suppliers are shipping significantly lower volumes of pork to China/Hong Kong, which has pushed more products to other markets at reduced prices, it said.

The value of pork exports fell 14% in February to $541.3 million, while the volume was down 17% to 198,539 tonnes swt.

In the first two months of the year, pork shipments dropped 17% in volume (407,347 thousand tons) and 14% in value (US$ 1.1 billion).