Very good! C6 Bank points can now be transferred to Livelo

Great news in the loyalty program market! Apparently, the C6 Bank is now a partner of livelo. It is possible to send Atoms – the currency of C6 – at 1:1 parity to Livelo. It remains to be seen whether the reverse transfer will be allowed. There is little information at the moment.

C6 Bank and Livelo

The buzz of the digital bank’s partnership with the country’s largest coalition program began when readers found the Livelo brand inside the C6 Store – the C6 Bank store.

Parity and minimum transfer

The sending parity of Atoms to Livelo points is 1:1 and the minimum transfer is 5,000 points. However, as the partnership has not yet been confirmed – nor officially launched, it is worth mentioning – we don’t know if these numbers will be kept.

transfer rules

Says C6 Bank on the Livelo page inside the C6 Store:

Your points will be credited to the program account Livelo within 5 business days. Points will be credited to the Livelo account of the same holder as the C6 Bank card. Important: Once the points are credited, it is not possible to request a refund. If you do not have a Livelo account, register at www.livelo.com.br.See the full Livelo program regulation at: www.livelo.com.br/transfira-seus-pontos-c6-bank*.

*Apparently C6 Bank has been tongue-tied: the link is offline.

The C6 Carbon Black card

From the Mastercard brand, the C6 Carbon Black card is the card intended for the high-income public of C6 Bank. Plastic accumulates 2.5 atoms every $1 spent (which is considered an excellent conversion between cards high end). O C6 Carbon Black still offers:

Up to 6 free additional cards;

Up to 4 free accesses per year to LoungeKey lounges;

Up to 4 free C6 Tags;

Global Account (Dollar and Euro) free;

And all the Mastercard Black benefits.

The annuity is R$85 per month and the bank offers exemption in the first 3 months for new customers. Those who have investments from R$ 50,000 in CDBs have a lifetime exemption (while maintaining the CDBs). Other customers have a 50% exemption if they spend over R$4,000/month or 100% if they spend over R$8,000/month.

Comment

there is one breaking news that promises to shake the market in the coming months! With the partnership between C6 Bank and Livelo, digital bank points become more valuable and versatile than ever – “overnight” C6 Bank points, which could already be transferred to LATAM Pass, Smiles, TAP Miles&Go and TudoAzul can now be sent to foreign programs such as Flying Blue, MileagePlus, Etihad Guest and many others through Livelo.

Speaking specifically of TAP Miles&Go, the partnership “breaks the minimum transfer limit” of 50,000 Atoms that C6 Bank currently requires for the Portuguese company’s program. At Livelo this limit is 1,000 points.

In terms of accrual, the C6 Carbon Black now offers one of the best dollar-spent conversions of credit cards that score directly (or indirectly, as the case may be) on Livelo. C6 Bank’s Black card offers 2.5 points per dollar spent – ​​which is higher than the vast majority of cards from Banco do Brasil and Bradesco*.

The news is so good that I’m already thinking about concentrating my spending on credit cards (which until then are at Bradesco) at C6 Bank!

Do you intend to convert Atoms into Livelo points?

*There are exceptions! The Visa Altus and Visa Aeternum cards from Banco do Brasil and Bradesco offer, for example, more points per dollar spent than the C6 Carbon Black. Banks still carry out occasional campaigns for boosted accumulation – such as the one they offered until 10 Livelo points per dollar spent on Elo cards.