Video shows Ukrainians executing Russian soldiers

The New York Times confirms authenticity of images that were taken outside Kiev. The recording shows the bodies of Russian soldiers with tied hands and Ukrainian soldiers celebrating the action These images circulate on social media on accounts linked to Russia.

The video shows a road with several bodies, which appear to be Russian soldiers, lying on the ground. Ukrainian soldiers circulate among the dead bodies and cheered. Early on, a wounded Russian soldier appears, but still alive. “He is still alive. Film these thugs. Look, he’s still alive. He is panting,” says one Ukrainian. He then shoots the man at point-blank range twice.

Beside the victim, it is possible to see at least three other Russian soldiers. One of them has a head wound and his hands are tied behind his back. The bodies lie next to an infantry fighting vehicle used by the Russian Armed Forces. Further on there are other destroyed vehicles.

In the video, one of the Ukrainian soldiers even claims that Russians “are not even human”. He further says that two Russian lieutenants were captured and taken prisoner in the action.

According to the New York Times report published on Monday (04/04), the video was recorded north of the town of Dmitrivka, about 11 kilometers from Bucha, where hundreds of civilian bodies were discovered scattered in streets and in mass graves after the withdrawal of Russian troops. Bucha’s images shocked the world and provoked widespread condemnation of Russian actions in Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, Russian soldiers would have been victims of a Ukrainian ambush on March 30, as they were withdrawing from cities around the capital Kiev, which were the target of intense fighting. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry even posted a message on Twitter about the “precision work” of Ukrainian forces in the destruction of a Russian convoy.

The unit to which the Ukrainians in the video belong is unclear. A news agency in the country published a video of an ambush carried out by the Georgian Legion, paramilitaries from Georgia who have been fighting separatists in the east since 2014.

Ukraine has not yet taken a position on the video. In a similar episode at the end of March, the Ukrainian government, however, said it would investigate the case, when footage emerged of the country’s military shooting in the knees of Russian soldiers captured with their hands tied and blindfolded.

NC (ots)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat