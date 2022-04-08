Video shows Ukrainians executing Russian soldiers – DW – 07/04/2022

the american newspaper The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of a video circulating on social media showing Ukrainian military personnel executing captured Russian soldiers on the outskirts of Kiev and commemorating the deaths. These images circulate on social media on accounts linked to Russia.

The video shows a road with several bodies, which appear to be Russian soldiers, lying on the ground. Ukrainian soldiers circulate among the dead bodies and celebrate. Early on, a wounded Russian soldier appears, but still alive. “He’s still alive. Film these thugs. Look, he’s still alive. He’s panting,” says one Ukrainian. He then shoots the man at point-blank range twice.

Beside the victim, it is possible to see at least three other Russian soldiers. One of them has a head wound and his hands are tied behind his back. The bodies lie next to an infantry fighting vehicle used by the Russian Armed Forces. Further on there are other destroyed vehicles.

In the video, one of the Ukrainian soldiers even claims that Russians “are not even human”. He further says that two Russian lieutenants were captured and taken prisoner in the action.

According to the report by New York Times Published on Monday (04/04), the video was recorded in the north of the town of Dmitrivka, about 11 kilometers from Bucha, where hundreds of civilian bodies were discovered scattered on the streets and in mass graves after the withdrawal of Russian troops. . Bucha’s images shocked the world and provoked widespread condemnation of Russian actions in Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, Russian soldiers would have been victims of a Ukrainian ambush on March 30, as they were withdrawing from cities around the capital, Kiev, which were the target of intense fighting. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry even posted a message on Twitter about the “precision work” of Ukrainian forces in the destruction of a Russian convoy.

The unit to which the Ukrainians in the video belong is unclear. A news agency in the country published a video of an ambush carried out by the Georgian Legion, paramilitaries from Georgia who have been fighting separatists in the east since 2014.

Ukraine has not yet taken a position on the video. In a similar episode at the end of March, the Ukrainian government, however, said it would investigate the case, when footage emerged of the country’s military shooting in the knees of Russian soldiers captured with their hands tied and blindfolded.

NC (ots)