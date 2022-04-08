War drives food prices to world record – 04/08/2022

The war in Ukraine pushes world food prices to their highest levels on record in March. The data are from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which point to a profound impact on the markets for basic grains and vegetable oils.

The finding comes days after the UN warned that the war in Ukraine would have a global impact on 1.2 billion people, with rising food and energy prices and the risk of an explosion of famine. At FAO, the entity is already setting up a US$ 23 billion fund to help countries that import food so that they can afford to continue buying commodities, stabilizing the price and their external accounts.

In West Africa alone, the hungry rate quadrupled between 2019 and 2022, reaching 43 million people. The food crisis in the region is the worst in the decade.

Now, the FAO finds that its Food Price Index averaged 159.3 points in March, up 12.6% from February, when it had already reached its highest level since its inception in 1990. The Index measures changes monthly prices in the international prices of a basket of food commodities.

Cereals rose 17.1% in March compared to February rates, driven by large increases in wheat and all grain prices, largely as a result of the war in Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation and Ukraine together accounted for around 30% and 20% of global wheat and maize exports, respectively, in the last three years,” FAO said.

“World wheat prices rose 19.7% during the month, exacerbated by concerns over crop conditions in the United States of America,” he said.

“Meanwhile, maize prices increased by 19.1% month-on-month, reaching a record together with barley and sorghum,” the agency explained.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index increased by 23.2%, boosted by rising sunflower oil prices, of which Ukraine is the world’s largest exporter.

Palm, soybean and rapeseed oil prices also rose sharply as a result of higher sunflower oil prices and rising oil prices, with soybean oil prices further supported by concerns over dwindling exports from America. southern.

Even when it comes to sugar, the FAO highlights a 6.7% increase since February, reversing recent drops to reach a level more than 20% higher than in March 2021.

“Higher oil prices were a driving factor, along with the appreciation of the Brazilian real, while favorable production prospects in India prevented further monthly price increases,” he said.

The Meat Price Index rose 4.8% in March to reach an all-time high, led by rising pork prices related to the deficit in hogs for slaughter in Western Europe.