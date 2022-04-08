War in Ukraine: ‘My father was executed in front of me’, says 14-year-old boy

  • Hugo Bachega
  • From BBC News in Lviv (Ukraine)

Yuriy and his father Ruslan

Yuriy and his father Ruslan were trying to get humanitarian aid when a Russian soldier stopped them.

At around 11 am on March 17, Yuriy Nechyporenko and his father, Ruslan, were cycling to the town hall in Bucha, 60 km from Kiev, in search of food and medicine donations. Electricity, gas and water had been cut off, and essentials were in short supply in the city, one of the first to be occupied by Russian forces as they advanced into Ukraine’s capital.

Yuriy and his father were hoping to get some medicine and food. Yuriy says that a Russian soldier stopped him and his father on Tarasivska Street and they immediately raised their hands.

Speaking to the BBC by phone alongside his mother Alla, the 14-year-old gave his account of what happened next.

“We told them we weren’t carrying any weapons and that we didn’t pose a danger,” he said. “Then my father turned his head towards me, and that’s when he got shot… He was shot twice in the chest, right where the heart is. Then he fell.”

