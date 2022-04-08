War in Ukraine: ‘My father was executed in front of me’, says 14-year-old boy

Hugo Bachega

From BBC News in Lviv (Ukraine)

7 april 2022

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Yuriy and his father Ruslan were trying to get humanitarian aid when a Russian soldier stopped them.

At around 11 am on March 17, Yuriy Nechyporenko and his father, Ruslan, were cycling to the town hall in Bucha, 60 km from Kiev, in search of food and medicine donations. Electricity, gas and water had been cut off, and essentials were in short supply in the city, one of the first to be occupied by Russian forces as they advanced into Ukraine’s capital.

Yuriy and his father were hoping to get some medicine and food. Yuriy says that a Russian soldier stopped him and his father on Tarasivska Street and they immediately raised their hands.

Speaking to the BBC by phone alongside his mother Alla, the 14-year-old gave his account of what happened next.

“We told them we weren’t carrying any weapons and that we didn’t pose a danger,” he said. “Then my father turned his head towards me, and that’s when he got shot… He was shot twice in the chest, right where the heart is. Then he fell.”

At that moment, said the teenager, the soldier shot him in the left hand, and he too fell. While on the ground, he says, he was shot again, this time in the arm.

“I was lying on my stomach, I couldn’t see anything that was going on around me,” Yuriy said. The soldier, he claims, fired again, aiming for his head. “[Mas] the bullet went through my hood.”

Yuriy said the soldier shot him again, this time in his father’s head. But Ruslan was already dead. “I had a little panic attack, lying there with my injured arm under me. I saw that my hand was bleeding,” he said.

It was only after a while, when the soldier went after a tank, that Yuriy got up and ran, he says.

The BBC was unable to independently verify the details of Yuriy’s account, but the story comes to light as evidence grows of atrocities committed by Russian forces while controlling Bucha and other towns north of Kiev.

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Yuriy shows wounds that he says were caused by a Russian soldier in Bucha

In Bucha alone, bodies of dead men were found on the street, many with multiple and deep wounds. Some were shot in the temple, characteristic of execution. Others had their hands or legs tied behind their backs. Some were clearly run over by tanks.

Many of the bodies were found along a stretch of Yablonska Street, just 2 km from the street where Ruslan was said to have been killed.

Yuriy’s mother Alla told the BBC how she found her husband after the teenager returned home and told her what had happened. She thought that Yuriy could be wrong and that Ruslan was injured, needing medical help.

“My son begged me not to go after him,” Alla said. “He said the soldiers would kill me too.”

When she tried to walk down the street, she says, her neighbors stopped her. “[Eles] I was told not to go any further, saying that the Russians were killing everyone in the territories under their control.”

The next morning, Alla asked her mother for help. Wearing white scarves, they went to the scene of the shooting. Her mother talked to Russian soldiers and they managed to get through. They eventually collected Ruslan’s body and brought him home.

A photograph of the partially covered body, taken by Alla and shared with the BBC, appears to confirm Yuriy’s testimony. Shows a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest, close to the heart.

Ruslan, a lawyer, was 49 years old when he was killed. He was “active in the community,” Alla said. “He couldn’t just sit in the shelter and wait. So he was volunteering and helping people.”

The body was buried in the family’s garden.

Yuriy said the soldier who killed him was clearly Russian. His uniform was dark green, he said, typical of the Russian army. “I saw that on his vest it said ‘Russia,'” he said.

“We were not a danger to the military, we are civilians, wearing white scarves to show it,” Yuriy said. “It was very stupid.”