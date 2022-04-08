Watch the launch of the 1st private mission to the International Space Station live

Axiom Mission 1 (or just Ax-1) is the first fully private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) carried out by Axiom Space, whose launch is scheduled to take place this Friday (8) at 12:17 pm (Brasilia time) , taking Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe to spend a few days in the orbital laboratory.

The launch was scheduled for last Wednesday (6), but ended up postponed to Friday. The mission will be launched by SpaceX and, as usual, Ax-1 members will travel in a Crew Dragon capsule launched by a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will take place from platform 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

From left to right, crew members Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, Michael López-Alegría and Eytan Stibbe (Image: Reproduction/Axiom Space)

Inside the Ax-1 mission

Conceived by Axiom Space, the Ax-1 will be the first mission that will take a completely private crew to the ISS. In addition, this will be a different undertaking from the tourist missions already carried out at the station. Is that the crew of the Ax-1 will go to the ISS with a schedule full of scientific research and will have to conduct more than 20 experiments in science, education, among other areas.

Among the crew is Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut and vice president of business development at Axiom Space, who will serve as commander of the Ax-1. Larry Connor, an aviator with experience in more than 16 aircraft and fighter jets, will pilot the mission. Eytan Stibbe is one of the founding partners of Vital Capital, while Mark Pathy is CEO and director of MARVIK, a Canadian company. Both will be mission specialists.

Ax-1 members will travel in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule (Image: Reproduction/SpaceX)

Three of the crew paid for their seats, shelling out more than $50 million to travel to the space complex. This will be the first mission ever carried out without the support of state space agencies and represents the beginning of an even bigger project: Axiom Space plans to create Axiom Station, the first commercial station in Earth orbit.

For this, the company wants to launch some modules for the ISS, which can be decoupled together to operate in low Earth orbit in its own activities. If all goes according to plan, the first module will be launched in 2024, and another three should be launched in 2027. According to the company, private space missions are the first steps towards achieving these goals.

Ax-1 mission science experiments

On the ISS, the crew of the first mission of the Axiom Space will have busy days, as Ax-1 will have around 100 hours of research activities representing different institutions.

According to Christian Maender, director of production and space research at Axiom Space, there will be 25 experiments designed for microgravity and up to 12 experiments for before and after flight.

Connor will work with the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic, building on the research he has supported at these institutions for more than a decade. For Mayo, he will study senescent cells (those that have stopped dividing) and their relationship to heart health. For Cleveland, he planned MRI scans before and after the mission to see how spaceflight affects spinal and brain tissue.

Ax-1 mission crew during microgravity training (Image: Reproduction/Axiom Space)

Pathy will work on research projects representing different universities, startups and healthcare institutions. One of the projects is a “holoport” system, which allows users to communicate remotely via three-dimensional projections, like a hologram. In addition, Pathy will conduct research for a children’s hospital, studying chronic pain and sleep disorders, along with research projects for other institutions. He will also observe the Earth to better understand the effects of global warming.

Among other experiments is the TESSERAE project (“Tessellated Electromagnetic Space Structures for the Exploration of Reconfigurable, Adaptive Environments”), which will test robot “swarm” technologies for various constructions, such as extra modules for space stations. The TRISH (Translational Research Institute for Space Health) project is a consortium that will collect data on passengers and conduct physical and cognitive tests, in addition to obtaining balance and vision data.

Watch the Ax-1 launch live

Axiom Space will broadcast the crew’s journey live, from pre-launch preparation to docking with the ISS. The broadcast should start at 8:55 am this Friday (8), Brasília time, and you can follow everything on the company’s website, by clicking here.

NASA will have its own broadcast on its website, scheduled to start at 11 am, Brasília time. SpaceX will also be showing everything live, and you can check it out in the video below:

It is worth remembering that, depending on the weather and technical factors, the date and times for the launch may change.