What are the benefits and harms that coffee generates to the body

Coffee is the drink most loved by Brazilians, an ally on cold days or to give that stimulus when we are exhausted and overloaded at work. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), about 79% of Brazilians love the drink.

Despite being a drink loved by most people, coffee is always involved in the controversial question, is it good or bad for health? The fact is that there are many controversies about coffee. Some researchers are in favor of its consumption, as according to research the drink improves concentration and focus and may even be beneficial in the treatment of diseases.

It is worth noting that coffee has no nutrients, only caffeine that acts as a central nervous system stimulant.

Health benefits of coffee

Coffee can help the body, as long as it is ingested in moderation, see more advantages of its moderate consumption:

Makes metabolism faster, stimulates caloric expenditure and fat burning Increases longevity Reduces the risk of depression benefits memory Improves focus and concentration make the heart stronger Prevent Alzheimer’s

These are the benefits that consumption provides according to scientific studies. On the other hand, there are some risk factors when consuming the drink.

Health harms of coffee

Coffee can increase the load of stress, anxiety and muscle tension, because it stimulates the flow of hormones. It can also trigger attention disorders and worsen cases of depression. Excess caffeine can cause damage to the body, such as tiredness and insomnia. Drinking too much coffee can cause dehydration, heartburn, stomach upset, and indigestion. It can influence the behavior of insulin, making it less effective, which can impair blood sugar control. It increases the risks of stimulating adrenaline in the blood.

Coffee is a drink that can contribute to the body, but it should be consumed in moderation. Its effects are related to the type of grain, the way of preparation and the amount that is ingested.