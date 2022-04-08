What do you know about the XE variant identified for the first time in Brazil

The Butantan Institute confirmed the first case in Brazil of the recombinant variant XE, from Ômicron, which mixes the BA.1 and BA.2 sublines. The case was identified in a 39-year-old man from São Paulo with a complete vaccination system.

According to the State Health Department, the diagnosis was made on March 7. The man had mild symptoms and recovered at home.

Credit: Design Cells/istockVariant appears to be 10% more transmissible than BA.2

How did XE come about?

The XE variant was first identified in the UK, which is experiencing a rise in cases. According to the country’s Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), more than 600 sequenced samples of the recombinant strain have been reported in the country since January 19, when the first case was identified in London.

Although the number is increasing, health authorities have not noticed a worsening of the disease.

What is worrying, however, is the infectious power of the strain. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the XE variant may be the most transmissible of all the identified versions of the coronavirus.

Estimates show that the strain may be 10% easier to spread compared to BA.2, the variant responsible for outbreaks in Europe and China. However, this percentage requires confirmation from further studies, according to the WHO.

Although XE has inherited genetic information, it has three mutations that are not present in either BA.1 or BA.2.

More recombinants to come

According to the UN health agency, the coronavirus will continue to evolve and it is likely and expected that other variants, including recombinants, will continue to emerge.

In addition to XE, two other recombinant variants were detected in circulation around the world, especially in Europe, and received the abbreviations XD and XF.

Recombinant variants of the coronavirus arise when an individual is infected with two or more variants at the same time, causing the combination of the genetic material of the two strains.