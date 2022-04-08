WHO braces for the worst in Ukraine: “From treating mass victims to chemical attacks”

WHO is preparing a contingency plan for any accidents or chemical attacks in Ukraine.

The use of chemical munitions is prohibited under international law, but Russian forces are already being investigated for war crimes. We warn against the violence of the images.

In addition to collecting the bodies and identifying the victims, the Ukrainian authorities are gathering evidence to bring those responsible to trial. There are already more than four thousand cases.

“Homicide, rape, torture, anything we can imagine. We will investigate everything,” said Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova.

Several teams, including from the International Criminal Court itself, were already on the ground to investigate war crimes. The WHO admits that the nature of the atrocities forces the world to prepare for even worse scenarios.

“Given the current situation, there are no guarantees that the war will not get worse. WHO is considering all scenarios and preparing a contingency plan (…) from treating mass casualties to chemical attacks”, revealed the organization’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge.

Alongside the fear of chemical attacks, the donation made by the European Union to Ukraine of three million iodine pills reveals concern about potential accidents or use of nuclear weapons.

By themselves, the video or photograph images that have been made public in recent days are not valid as conclusive evidence and further investigation is needed for the attribution of the authorship of the crimes.

The list of all the names, ranks and passport details of Russian military personnel stationed in Bucha was released earlier this week by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to Ukrainian intelligence services, at least 24 marines, about a third of the brigade that occupied Bucha, fought in Syria.

