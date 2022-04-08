Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson, the 1st Black Justice of the US Supreme Court | World

The United States Senate approved, this Thursday (7) the nomination of US President Joe Biden, Ketanji Brown Jacksonfor a seat on the country’s Supreme Court.

With the approval, Jackson became the first black woman to hold a position at the highest court in the US, a position that is for life.

Despite the approval, Jackson will only be able to assume the position after the departure of the current minister Stephen Breyer, who said he will leave the seat before the next recess in June.

1 of 4 Ketanji Brown James at the US Capitol in April 4, 2021 photo — Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Ketanji Brown James at the US Capitol on April 4, 2021 — Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

The nomination of a black woman was a campaign promise from the Democratic president – she was repeatedly attacked by Republicans who accused her of being “weak at fighting crime”.

With control of the majority of the house, the Democrats confirmed the nomination. Only a simple majority was needed for confirmation.

2 of 4 Joe Biden shakes hands with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on April 7, 2022 — Photo: Susan Walsh/AP Joe Biden shakes hands with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on April 7, 2022 — Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

Jackson is a 51-year-old second instance judge. In addition to being the first black woman, she is only the third black person to hold the highest court position.

Currently, there is also Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas.

The judge worked as a public defender and, as such, represented poor defendants. She was also on a committee charged with making recommendations on federal sentences.

She is also the sixth woman in the history of the US Supreme Court to serve as a judge. Three more women currently hold court seats:

Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, in the liberal wing

Amy Coney Barrett, in the Conservative Wing

3 of 4 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in during Senate session on March 21, 2022 — Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/File Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in during the Senate session on March 21, 2022 — Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/File

It is unheard of for four women to occupy, at the same time, space in the court that has nine lifetime seats.

Republicans accuse her, as a judge, of having given low sentences in child pornography cases.

Experts at the country’s leading advocacy group have rejected accusations by Republicans that she is weak at fighting crime, including child pornography.

But she will also be one of the few to have professional experience in the penal system.

Most judges at that level have distinguished themselves as prosecutors, but she defended defendants for two years as a public defender in Washington.

The defendants’ ignorance of the law impacted her and, as soon as she became a judge, she struggled to explain her decisions to the condemned.

4 of 4 Ketanji Brown Jackson in April 2021 image — Photo: Tom Williams/POOL/AFP Ketanji Brown Jackson in April 2021 image — Photo: Tom Williams/POOL/AFP

Uncle was sentenced to life imprisonment

The consequences of the court system are familiar to the Jackson family. One of her uncles was sentenced to life in prison in 1989 under a very repressive law.

He was sentenced, at the time, to this “automatic” sentence after having been convicted of three crimes against drug laws.

In a report in the newspaper “The Washington Post”, a friend of the judge, who was not identified, said that she did not have much contact with her uncle, but that the experience “brought awareness”.

Jackson is the daughter of teachers and had a stable childhood in the US state of Florida.

His father resumed his law studies and became a lawyer on a school board, while his mother rose to the post of principal.

During his high school studies, he won eloquence contests and later studied at the prestigious Harvard University, where he graduated with excellent grades.

She once worked for Judge Breyer, whom she will now replace.