Why does Xiaomi release so many phones the same (or almost)?

Xiaomi has a very extensive cell phone catalog and causes a bit of confusion among the fans themselves. In addition to very similar models, but with different names, the company also has practically identical devices, with a slightly modified look in a specific market.

But why does the company have so many “recycled” cell phones, anyway? What drives a single company to sell, for example, a Redmi Note 11 5G in one market, in another under the name of Redmi Note 11T 5G, and then launch an almost identical smartphone called the Poco M4 Pro 5G?

This is a question with many answers. I will address the main ones below.

Too many ‘sub-brands’

Xiaomi has, in cell phones alone, no less than four subsidiaries. In addition to the main brand, the company “divided operations” of the Redmi and Poco lines. And then there are Black Shark gamers.

Redmi Note 11 line is filled with the same but different devices (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

The latter have a specific focus, so they bring unique characteristics to this target audience — gamers. The Xiaomi line started to have a greater focus on a nicer look and finish, with aluminum sides, mainly. And then there are Redmi and Poco, which are vying for the same space, but in different markets.

The problem is that there are countries where the company apparently has not yet defined the strategy. This is true for both India and Brazil. In the case of the Asian country, it is a separate market, which neither resembles China nor the West.

Our country is already a little different, because it only receives global versions. And even if not all launches for the western market officially land here, we still have some “repeated figures”, such as the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 10 5G.

Segmentation

One of the ideas of launching so many devices per year is segmentation. You probably already know that manufacturers divide cell phones by price range, in order to reach different audiences in different regions of the planet. This is not unique to the smartphone market, by the way.

When we look at Samsung’s catalog, we can clearly understand the brand’s segmentation. We have the Galaxy Z, foldable with a focus on those who can afford a different style; the Galaxy S, advanced models for those who focus on excellent specifications; and the Galaxy A. These cover various price ranges.

Poco M4 Pro 5G is China’s Redmi Note 11 5G and also India’s Redmi Note 11T 5G (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Xiaomi does something similar, to an extent. We have Xiaomi, more advanced and with higher prices; and the Redmi and Poco. And that’s where the confusion comes in.

While Samsung separates Galaxy A well with two-digit numbers from 0x to 7x (in Brazil), Xiaomi has Redmi, Redmi Note, Poco M, Poco X and Poco F lines. And within these lines, it has models like Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C, Poco X3, Poco X3 Pro and Poco X3 NFC. And so it goes.

It becomes more difficult to understand where a product falls when you have multiple lines and, within those multiple lines, multiple devices with a first and last name. Segmentation is important, but it can be confusing. In addition to making the catalog large, it becomes difficult to differentiate between cell phones.

Penetration into different markets

Each brand reaches different audiences, and this affects market share in each country. In India, for example, POCO’s models seem to do better than any others. It is not by chance that the sub-brand has the Asian country as one of its main lines of operation.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to know which sub-brand is most popular in each country in the world, because market analysis companies bring them all together under the Xiaomi umbrella. In Europe, Xiaomi and Redmi devices seem to have a good share, while here in Brazil the Poco line seems to conquer more consumers in recent times.

battle for attention

Xiaomi aims to unseat Apple and Samsung from the top of the global smartphone market in the coming years. And for that, it adopted the strategy of flooding the markets with every type of cell phone it can.

The website TechRadar made an analysis of the excess of Xiaomi devices available on the market. The text was published in July 2021, and the situation has only worsened since then, with the arrival of many more models on the market since then, and many “repeated stickers”.

Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco and Black Shark use the same MIUI interface (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

One paragraph in particular caught my attention. He says: “In the low- and mid-cost markets, good is not good enough. There are so many devices vying for your attention (and companies fighting for your money, “that devices need to be very good at some specific criteria to be worth a recommendation.”

And this is a key point to explain the repetition of devices in different markets — and sometimes even in the same market. The text also says that, in the 12 months prior to publication, no less than 17 models of the company were launched in the United Kingdom (country of origin of the site).

With such a large amount of devices dumped on the shelves of a single country, it is difficult for them to stand out from each other. And you can’t expect each one to have any particular very good traits either.

Just as a curiosity, I counted 29 phones and a tablet launched by Xiaomi in Brazil since May 2019. Almost 10 models per year so far — and there’s still the extensive Redmi Note 11 lineup to arrive this early April.

Why does Xiaomi launch so many identical cell phones?

There are several reasons why Xiaomi has so many repeated cell phones in the global market, but it all comes down to the company’s strategy. We can discuss whether this tactic is effective or not or whether it is ideal, but it is a fact that the Chinese company tries to reach different audiences with an absurd amount of launches.

For you and me, who follow the market closely, it’s a never-ending mess, but we ended up meeting each other with a little patience. For those who hardly research which device to buy, they will see the price, analyze whether they can afford it and decide whether to buy it or not.

Redmi Note 11 lineup reached 30 variants around the world in early April (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

What I mean by that is that if it’s a problem for us, it’s not for the majority of the population. And then the strategy seems quite effective, as the average user basically buys based on a few indications and whether or not they like the look, as well as the price range.

That is, it does not matter if the Redmi Note 11 5G is the same on paper as the Poco M4 Pro 5G. What matters to most people is whether the look is pleasing and whether the device is within the budget.

That’s why Xiaomi launches so many identical cell phones. You don’t have to try much harder than that to reach more consumers.

