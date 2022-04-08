With an outbreak of Chikungunya and dengue, Sesapi defines an emergency plan for the municipalities

Photo: Disclosure / Sesapi

The State Health Department (Sesapi) defined an emergency plan to combat the proliferation of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which is causing an outbreak of dengue and Chikungunya in the state.

Sesapi technicians met with the Council of Municipal Health Secretary (Cosems) to prepare a contingency plan.

Piauí had an increase of more than 480% of dengue cases, compared to the same period in 2021. This year two deaths have already been recorded in the city of Teresina.

In addition to dengue, Piauí is also registering an increase in Chikungunya cases, which increased by 3,009.5% compared to the same period last year, according to the bulletin of the 13th Epidemiological Week of 2022.

During the meeting, some measures were established, which should be adopted by the municipalities and Sesapi, with the objective of reducing cases, such as: spraying of places with a high rate of mosquito infestation, on-site monitoring of municipalities that are not updated. of data in the system, adjustment with health professionals regarding the diagnosis/follow-up of diseases and updating of the 2022/2023 contingency plan.

“We will be taking our teams to these cities that are silent about the data in order to understand the difficulties and help you, which will provide us with a more accurate diagnosis of the reality of arboviruses in our state”, said the Secretary of State for Health, Neris Junior.

According to Sesapi, all data on cases are extracted through the Ministry of Health’s information system, which is fed by the municipalities. Updating this data is important to know the real number of cases and the actions that should be implemented.

“All our vehicles used as a smoke car are working and available to cities, which make the request and meet the criteria established by the Ministry of Health, the regional ones also have the chemical product that helps to spread the larva, but for the availability We need to have the data of each municipality updated in the system”, explained the Superintendent of Health Care and Municipalities Herlon Guimarães.

There is a concern not only about the cases, but also the complications arising from these diseases that are being recorded, such as liver problems.

“What our epidemiological surveillance teams are also observing is a change in the symptoms of patients infected by the mosquito, among which are changes in tests that monitor liver function. Aware of this situation, we have already informed the Ministry of Health, so that investigations can begin”, said the coordinator of Epidemiology at Sesapi, Amélia Costa.

Dengue and Chikungunya cases

From January to April this year, Piauí recorded 1,780 cases of dengue and 279 people were infected by the Chikungunya virus.

The cities with the highest number of dengue cases are Teresina (424), Campo Maior (227), São Pedro do Piauí (197), Curimatá (166) and Piracuruca (107).

The five municipalities with the highest incidence, taking into account the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, are: Curimatá, São Pedro do Piauí, Antônio Almeida, Santa Filomena and Novo Santo Antônio.

With regard to chikungunya fever, the cities with the highest incidence per 100,000 inhabitants are: São Pedro, Oeiras, São Julião, Curralinhos, Alagoinhas do Piauí and Simplício Mendes.

Barbara Rodrigues

[email protected]