With Brazil abstaining, UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly approved Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council, a body created in 2006 and made up of 47 countries. The measure is yet another response against the government of Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.

The resolution featured 93 favorable countries, such as the United States and allied European nations, as well as countries ruled by leaders who identify as left-wing, such as Spain and Peru.

Another 24 were against it, including China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua and Vietnam. Brazil and 57 other countries abstained. Venezuela, Russia’s important partner, did not vote.

Under Council rules, the General Assembly has the power to suspend a member when the country commits serious and systematic violations of human rights. Libya was the only member suspended, in 2011, under the rule of Muammar Gaddafi.

The United States argued, through White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, that Russia should not have a position of authority in the body, as it began to operate with military forces in Ukraine, widely criticized after hundreds of murders in the United States. city ​​of Bucha.

Russia, on the other hand, called the US persuasion to withdraw the Putin government from multilateral forums “unimaginable”. Putin’s Defense Ministry denies that the country’s military was responsible for the deaths and rejects the war crime charge.