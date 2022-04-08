Woman wins BRL 47 million by pressing the wrong lottery button after bumping into | World

Playback / ABC Woman won $10 million by accident

A woman won $10 million in the lottery after someone bumped into her and she accidentally pressed the ‘wrong’ button on a vending machine in a California supermarket.

LaQuedra Edwards said she deposited $40 into a California Lottery Scratchers vending machine and was about to pick the game she wanted when “some rude person” bumped into her.

According to the player, the person bumped into her and made her select a number she didn’t intend to choose. “He just bumped into me, didn’t say anything and just walked out the door,” Edwards said, as reported by the California Lottery on Wednesday.

The woman said she was irritated by the “bump” for having spent 75% of the money she set aside to play the lottery on a single ticket. She told the newspaper Metro UK

who intended to select lower priced games, as he usually does.

Afterwards, she said she went home, scraped up the $30 ticket and found she had won the $10 million jackpot. “I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway [estrada da Califórnia]I kept looking at the note and almost crashed my car,” Edwards said.

“I stopped, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my lottery app and was like, ‘This can’t be right’.”

“I’m still in shock,” she said. “All I thought to say when I found out how much I made was, ‘I’m rich!'” she added.