Xbox Game Pass: the games entering and leaving the catalog in April

Microsoft has announced the games that will enter the Game Pass catalog starting in April. Among the games added are Life is Strange: True Colors, Star Wars: Squadrons and Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare.

In the first half of April, some games will leave the platform’s catalog, they are: MLB The Show 21 (which will be replaced by its successor), The Long Dark, Rain On Your Parade, Pathway and F1 2019.

Microsoft traditionally makes two monthly announcements about canceled games. So soon, the company is expected to release the details of the games that will be pulled from Game Pass in the second half of the month.

Check out the games coming to the Xbox Game Pass catalog in April:



April 5th

Cricket 22

MLB The Show 2022

April 7th

Chinatown Detective Agency

Dragon Age 2 (EA Play)

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare (EA Play)

Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Play)

April 12th

Life is Strange: True Colors

Panzer Corps 2

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

april 14

Lost In Random (EA Play)



Xbox Game Pass is a Microsoft subscription service that guarantees discounts on selected games in its catalog. The games available are for the company’s consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X) and also for PC.