Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 line in Brazil with cameras up to 108 MP; check the prices

The Redmi Note 11 line was announced by Xiaomi in the global market in January 2022 and now it has finally arrived in Brazil. There are 4 phones with interesting specifications for intermediaries with cameras up to 108 megapixels, up to 6GB of RAM and AMOLED screens with good resolution.

















Redmi Note 11 and 11S

Starting with the most basic duo, we have the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S, which have 6.43-inch AMOLED screens with Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both Redmi Note 11 and 11S have 90Hz AMOLED screens and stereo sound, a great multimedia suite for mid-range phones. Speaking of memory, we have 4GB of RAM on the Note 11 and 6GB of RAM on the Note 11S, in addition to 128GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card. The Redmi Note 11’s processor is the Snapdragon 680, while the Note 11S is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96.

Speaking of cameras, the Redmi Note 11S has a 16 MP front sensor and a 13 MP Note 11, while the Redmi Note 11’s main camera is 50 MP and that of the 11S jumps to 108 MP. The other sensors are the same: a secondary 118º ultrawide, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth detection sensor. According to Xiaomi, the 5,000mAh battery can be fully charged in 60 minutes. The technical sheet ends with a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging via USB-C, 4G connection, P2 input, stereo sound and IP53 certification against water splashes.

Redmi Note 11 and 11S Specifications









6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution Display with hole, 90 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Snapdragon 680 Platform (on Note 11)

MediaTek Helio G96 Platform (on Note 11S)

4GB RAM (on Note 11)

6GB RAM (on Note 11S)

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory via MicroSD card

13 MP front camera (Redmi Note 11)

16 MP front camera (Redmi Note 11S)

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP (Note 11) or 108 MP (Note 11S) sensor 8 MP ultrawide lens with 118º 2 MP macro lens Dedicated lens for depth effect

4G connection, P2 port, stereo sound, USB-C and IP53 certification

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro 5G

Speaking now of the most powerful models we have the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. Both arrive in Brazil with 6.67-inch AMOLED screens with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro 5G have 120Hz AMOLED screens with up to 1200 nits of brightness that guarantee good reading of content even in sunlight and still play fluidly. As you may have noticed, only the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G supports the new connection, so it is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 processor, while the 4G model has the MediaTek Helio G96, both have versions with 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via microSD. The MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core processor is ideal for heavy tasks and added to the liquid cooling and the expansion of virtual RAM memory it is possible to make the Redmi Note 11 Pro even faster.

The front camera is the same 16MP as the Redmi Note 11 and 11S and the rear is made up of 4 sensors: a main 108MP, secondary 118º ultrawide, a 2MP macro and finally an AI depth blur sensor. 2 MP on both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the 5G model. The ultra-fast 67W charging and 5000mAh battery are ideal for a worry-free routine. In just 15 minutes, the user has 50% battery. LiquidCool technology combines multiple layers of graphite and copper foil, which cools the smartphone faster and increases performance, prolonging the usage time. Finally, we still have P2 input, IP53 certification, NFC, 5,000mAh batteries and 67W charging on both smartphones via USB-C.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro 5G specs









6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with hole-punch and 120 Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

MediaTek Helio G96 Platform (Note 11 Pro 4G)

Snapdragon 695 Platform (Note 11 Pro 5G)

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor 8 MP ultrawide lens with 118º 2 MP macro lens Dedicated lens for Artificial Intelligence

5G connection, NFC, P2 Port, USB-C, stereo sound and IP53 certification

5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

Android 11 running under MIUI 13

prices and availability





The prices announced by Xiaomi today in Brazil are as follows: Redmi Note 11

4GB + 128GB: BRL 2,599.99

Redmi Note 11S 6GB + 128GB: BRL 2,999.99

Redmi Note 11 Pro 6GB + 128GB: BRL 3,399.99

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 6GB + 128GB: BRL 3,999.99

All models are now available on Xiaomi’s official store, in addition, the Redmi Note 11 has a special price of R$ 1,599.99 until April 8 or while the initial promotional stock lasts.

