17 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (8)

To close this very first week of April, another fresh list of temporarily free apps on the Play Store. Take advantage of the offers of the day!

17 apps, icon packs and mobile games were found to download on your phone android without spending anything for it. It’s a nice opportunity to get to know something different, without having to spend money for it.

Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

apps

Games

Castle Defender Premium (R$ 1.29) – Strategy

Cyber ​​Stickman: Offline Game (R$2.20) – Action

Infinity Dungeon 2! (R$ 2.99) – RPG

Hero Evolution: SP (R$ 6.99) – RPG

Data Defense (R$ 12.99) – Puzzle

Grow a VIP zombie ($9.99) – Casual

Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game ($0.99) – Action

DungeonCorp. SUPER (An auto-collection game!) ($3.99) – RPG

Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG ($18.99) – RPG

Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG (R$18.99) – RPG

icon packs