3 types of foods that are really good for the brain and memory







Food for memory. In the photo, a man in a suit worried about memory puts his hands on his head Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

The old saying goes: “when the head doesn’t think, the body suffers”. And, in times of routine multitasking, forgetting about important things has become more common and recurring than we would like. Therefore, some nutrients can make a difference in your memory by contributing to brain functioning. Check out which foods are good for the brain:

1 – Salmon or tuna: increasing your diet with these two fish can do you a lot of good. The omega-3, present in good amounts in this duo, helps to reduce the time it takes you to memorize information.

“Omega-3, present in fish such as salmon and tuna, in addition to walnuts, helps in the communication between neurotransmitters, making memory and concentration strengthened”, explains Dr. Gabriel Novaes de Rezende Batistella, neurologist and neuro-oncologist, member of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Latin America (SNOLA).

2- Beetroot: In a recent study, people over the age of 70 drank beetroot juice and had an MRI scan. The researchers found that the drink improved blood flow to the brain. The secret: nitrates, compounds present in the root that improve blood circulation.

3- Green foods: broccoli, spinach, watercress, endive… All are sources of vitamin K and folic acid, essential for brain health. Vitamin K improves memory associated with facts, while folic acid works in conjunction with vitamin B12 to optimize cognitive function in older people.

In addition to good foods for the brain, excessive physical activity can end up having the opposite effect and impair memory. A study by the University of Toronto, Canada, involving 90 women aged between 50 and 63, all in menopause, indicated that the more they engaged in strenuous activities – such as competitive swimming, running, aerobics, basketball and uphill cycling – worse was his score on eight tests of cognitive function, mainly on memory and attention. On the other hand, moderate exercise, such as walking, would have a protective effect.

“People often think that if a little is good, a lot is better. But that’s not the case here,” explains researcher Mary C. Tierney.

“A healthy diet, regular aerobic exercise and adequate sleep are essential to keep the brain healthy. But involvement in work and life satisfaction are two additional factors that confer benefits on the mind”, concludes Dr. Baptistella.