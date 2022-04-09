5 smart watches with good prices – Casa Vogue

+



5 smart watches with good prices (Photo: Unsplash)

Smart watches are perfect for those who want to control their day to day in a practical way, without needing their cell phone. They have ideal functions for those who practice physical exercises, such as measuring blood oxygen — which is an indicator that determines the well-being of the body.

In addition, you can also monitor your sleep and learn more about your nighttime habits. Some even manage to track the menstrual cycle and ovulation phases so that women understand their behavior throughout the month. With that in mind, we’ve selected five options with great prices available on Amazon. Check out:

know more

1. Xiaomi Amazfit Band 5 smartwatch

Smartwatch Amazfit Band 5 (Photo: Reproduction/Amazon)

The Amazfit watch comes with several functions, such as measuring blood oxygen and heart rate, monitoring sleep and tracking female health. It is water resistant and always on! But don’t worry, your battery lasts up to 15 days. Buy it at this link for R$ 205.12.

2. Xiaomi Bip U Pro smartwatch

Xiaomi Bip U Pro smartwatch (Photo: Playback/Amazon)

This option has the modern design and performance combined for a great experience. The screen stands out for its quality and good display, even in broad daylight. In addition, it has useful sports modalities for all types of exercises, such as blood oxygen saturation monitor. It also has GPS, camera, alarm and message display. Its battery lasts up to nine days, depending on the intensity of use. Buy it at this link for R$ 429.90.

3. Xiaomi Amazfit GTS Smartwatch

Xiaomi Amazfit GTS smartwatch (Photo: Reproduction/Amazon)

The Amazfit GTS uses a display with a resolution of 348 x 442, bringing more clarity to the details. The display has high color saturation and a bright, transparent 2.5D glass lens — this is its biggest differentiator. The display of widgets can be customized: you can show the weather, heart rate or reminders in the upper area. At the bottom, you can switch to stopwatch, alarm clock and even battery indicator – which can run continuously for up to a month and a half. Buy it at this link for R$ 500.66.

4. Galaxy Watch Active

Galaxy Watch Active (Photo: Playback/Amazon)

This smartwatch monitors your physical activities, stress and sleep level behaviors. Its water resistance is 50 meters. It comes equipped with GPS, which more accurately tracks your walks. Also, it allows you to use the wireless battery charging feature through the Galaxy s10. Buy it at this link for R$ 1,099.

5. Apple Watch S3

Apple Watch S3 (Photo: Playback/Amazon)

Apple Watch Series 3 offers several functions and facilities for everyday life: it tracks vital signs, heart rate, calorie expenditure, records speed and distance traveled, answers calls, sends messages and much more. In addition, it connects with the iPhone and is water resistant. Buy it at this link for R$ 1,979.

All products featured in Casa Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may be paid via commission. Prices were verified in the publication of this content. Prices and availability are subject to variation.