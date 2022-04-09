6 health benefits of walking daily

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends getting 150 minutes of exercise a week to lead a healthier life. We know that living busy routines, it’s not always easy to get into the habit of doing some physical activity, but have you ever thought about walking?

Hiking, in addition to being free, can be done outdoors, putting you in touch with the environment, providing a break from the routine. On top of that, it is a low-impact exercise, one of the easiest to add to the daily lives of those who are out of shape and has many benefits.

To try to convince you to create the courage to add physical activities to your routine, we will, precisely, deal with everything that can happen to you if you do at least 30 minutes of walking a day. So, put on your sneakers, and we’ll tell you 6 benefits that a daily walk can bring to your health.

1. Improves sleep

(Source: Pexes)

Practicing walking helps improve sleep quality. That’s because physical exercises, such as a simple walk, helps to regulate metabolism and the general functioning of the body, acting to reduce the effects of insomnia, for example.

In this way, those who walk will have better conditions to normalize sleep. But remember: physical exercise releases endorphins, which make the body agitated, so only walk at night if it’s the only time available. And anyway, opt for a light walk.

2. Weight loss

(Source: Pexes)

For a while, there were those who believed that walking would help with weight loss was a myth. Walking is aerobic exercise that promotes caloric burning, and it can be effective for weight loss.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends walking as an activity to improve health. If you want to opt for walking, a workout of at least 30 minutes a day can give you good results.

3. Strengthens the muscles

(Source: Pexes)

Those who walk, in addition to losing weight, increase their physical conditioning, preparing the body for other exercises. In the case of the musculature of the body, a good walk of about 30 minutes acts directly in toning the muscles of the legs, thighs, abdomen and butt.

You can also help your arm muscles if, as you walk, you make movements with them. This increases your range of motion and shifts pressure and weight from your joints to your muscles.

4. Slows down cognitive decline

(Source: Pexes)

Extensive research has shown that aerobic exercise, such as walking, aids in delaying cognitive changes in the brain. That’s because walking acts on the cardiorespiratory system, contributing to the improvement of brain health and slowing the decline of gray matter. And all this result can be obtained with just 150 minutes of walking a week, that is, less than 3 hours.

5. Strengthens your bones

(Source: Pexes)

A good walk can help strengthen bones, fighting osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, for example. As a low-impact type of physical activity, walking also helps to strengthen the spine, helping to ensure that your musculoskeletal system is healthy and strong, supporting the body.

For the elderly, walking is one of the most recommended physical activities, as it can be performed with moderate intensity, even for those who are out of shape. And it’s always good to remember, walking is a free physical activity.

6. Lightens the mood

(Source: Pexes)

Needing to laugh? In tough times, who doesn’t need it, right? For walking is an excellent way to improve your mood. This is because, during walking, our body secretes a greater amount of endorphin, a hormone that is produced by the pituitary gland and responsible for the feeling of joy and relaxation.

When walking, your body will automatically produce endorphins, and the more your body produces, the more energy you will feel. Repeating what we said above, all this you can get for free, just walk.