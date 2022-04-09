6 Key Points About China’s Military Forces. The warning of the top American general

ANALYZE. High-ranking general issues warning about China’s military. This is the context

China and Russia are committed to changing the “current rules-based global order”, warns the top US general.

The prognosis of the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, presented this Tuesday when he asked Congress to increase funding for the Pentagon, is for an era when large-scale war between the great powers is a possibility. “We are entering a more unstable world, and the potential for significant international conflict between major powers is increasing, not decreasing.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens “not just European peace and stability, but the global peace and stability that my parents and a generation of Americans fought so hard to defend,” Milley said.

In fact, Milley is not asking for enough money from the Pentagon, according to many Republicans and some moderate Democrats, who have noted that the Defense Department did not take inflation into account when it requested $773 billion for 2023 — an increase of 4%, which is lower than inflation, currently the highest in 40 years. To deal with inflation, there are calls for the Pentagon to receive more than it asked for. The war in Ukraine and warnings like Milley’s will only make Americans focus much more on security.

The threat Russia poses to NATO allies in Europe has been clear since the invasion of Ukraine, but Milley referred to Russia including China in the same speech. The growth of China’s military, particularly its navy, has worried US defense officials and congressmen in recent years.

A new arms race. A symbol of concerns about US military dominance is the very specific focus given in recent weeks to hypersonic missiles.

“The US has placed a new emphasis on hypersonic weapons following successful Russian and Chinese tests in recent months, exacerbating concern in Washington that the US is falling behind in military technology deemed critical for the future,” he wrote. recently CNN’s Oren Liebermann.

There is a growing narrative – not unlike the one advocated by President Joe Biden, that the US is lagging behind China in its technological capability – that the US military is lagging behind China’s. “Chinese military modernization, which is unprecedented, has allowed them to surpass us in key capabilities,” Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama said at the hearing on Tuesday. “The Chinese Communist Party now controls the largest army and navy in the world. It has more troops, more ships and more hypersonic missiles than the United States.”

To learn more about what the US knows about China’s military capability and spending, I reached out to Matthew P. Funaiole, China expert, data analyst and senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Six key points from our phone conversation, slightly edited for clarity and length:

1. China has a long-term strategic objective that involves the US

FUNAIOLE: China wants to establish itself as the main agent of power in the Indo-Pacific, take the place of the US in that sense, and sees its armed forces as one of the main means of doing that… We can see this materializing in a series in different ways.

The one receiving the most attention is that China is upgrading its navy, all its efforts in building new groups of surface combatants, modernizing submarines and developing an aircraft carrier program. That’s where we’re seeing more advancement happening very quickly.

2. The idea that China has “overtaken” the US needs context

FUNAIOLE: China still lags considerably behind the US in terms of overall spending (less than half, according to this estimate). But an important caveat to make is that the US maintains a global presence and has military assets around the world… China’s forces are much more localized in their region… but they also spend more than Korea, Japan and Vietnam together… Therefore, it is necessary to think about this issue putting in context how these expenses compare.

In terms of technology, Funaiole argues that the US still retains an edge in research and development, but that China has clearly worked to catch up in some specific areas.

3. China’s military, like Russia’s, lacks the human skeleton of the US military

FUNAIOLE: The US, for better or worse, has been involved in conflicts around the world quite consistently since the end of World War II, while China’s military has not been tested. So technology will be important and military spending is really important.

But the one place where China can’t really make a leap forward, because it’s just based on experience, is the people component. While the US can leverage generations of ingrained experience… Technology explains some of this, spending explains some of it, but there’s also that staff component that China doesn’t have the same experience.

4. China and Russia are not exactly allies

FUNAIOLE: This framing of autocracies versus democracies, I think, is effective in understanding what is really at stake now, in the way we think about these international rules and ideals. China and Russia work together as partners, they are closer on some things than others – but they are not allies in the way that we traditionally think of allies in the American system.

The proof that Funaiole shows is that the West – including the US and its allies – did unite against Russia in Ukraine, but China remained a short distance away.

5. Keep an eye on the development of the Chinese navy

FUNAIOLE: When China launches its third aircraft carrier, which will be a flat-top aircraft carrier, it will use a… catapult system to launch aircraft – this is a new advanced technology… In a few years, when this is actually implemented in the Chinese navy, it will be something that people will be talking about. When China develops its first nuclear reactor to power aircraft carriers, that will be something people will start talking about…

We need to have a more comprehensive understanding of the spaces that China is investing in, where China is upgrading its military and what that necessarily means, as far as US interests are concerned, in the US’s ability to develop or leverage existing countermeasures.

6. Putin’s Difficulty in Ukraine Sends a Message to China

FUNAIOLE: If a month or six weeks ago you thought that you could test the system and that you wouldn’t necessarily get much feedback from it, you might think differently about it now… We are certainly entering, or have already entered, an era more multipolar, where the days of US unipolarity are gone, but we are also seeing very effective use of how the US can build coalitions with its allies and partners to help reinforce the principles, ideals, and institutions that it espouses.