Accused by Queiroz of having Adriano da Nóbrega killed, Witzel suggests “mental health exam”

Former advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro, Fabrício Queiroz accuses the Witzel government of having ordered the death of militiaman Adriano da Nóbrega, in an attempt to free Bolsonaro.

By Bruna Lima, Metropolis – Wilson Witzel, former governor of Rio de Janeiro, said that Fabrício Queiroz, a former advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro, should undergo a “mental health exam” after he accused his administration of having ordered the death of militiaman Adriano da Nóbrega. .

On Thursday (7/4), Queiroz published a video claiming that a meeting that took place at Palácio do Guanabara in 2019, when Witzel was governor, ordered the death of “Captain Adriano”. The video was a reaction to the disclosure of a wiretapping made by the Civil Police in 2020 in which Daniela da Nóbrega, Adriano’s sister, accuses Planalto of offering positions of trust in exchange for the death of the former captain, as shown by reporter Italo Nogueira. .

“I received a call from Captain Adriano on December 24, 2019, where he told me that there was a meeting inside the Guanabara Palace, which it was agreed that he was not to be arrested but to be executed, which happened in February”, said Queiroz.

