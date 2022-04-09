After reporting the use of dog meat, street barbecue is prohibited in Santiago de Chile; woman found chip in stomach | World

The subprefecture of Estação Central, in the center of the capital, organized a raid on Thursday (7) and seized food and equipment from irregular kitchens.

The action comes after a councilor said that a woman found an identification microchip, the ones used in dogs, after consuming a skewer.

“She arrived at the hospital feeling unwell and regrettably had a chip in her stomach,” wrote councilwoman Michelle Tabilo on social media.

Seizure of illegal barbecue in Santiago de Chile on April 7, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Felipe Muñoz Vallejos

In a session of the chamber, she asked that inspections be increased in the Central Station area and asked the population not to eat on the street.

The deputy mayor responsible for the area, Felipe Muñoz, did not mention the complaint that dog meat could have been used by the sellers, but shared photos of the seizure on a social network.

“With the Department of Health, and the Department of Public Security, we deactivated illegal kitchens within our commune. [equivalente a bairro]. Please do not buy from the illegal trade,” Muñoz wrote.

