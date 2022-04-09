Amazon Games Announces Free New World Weekend

Users will be able to play it for free until Monday, April 11

THE Amazon Games is offering a free weekend for the game New WorldThe MMORPG of the company can be played until April 11, at 2 pm Brasília time, and can now be downloaded for free on the platform of Steam.

Players who like New World and want to continue the adventure after the end of the test will be able to purchase the standard or Deluxe with a 40% discount, this value will be applied until April 18 at Steam.

The company also announced an event that will start on April 12, called Rabbit’s Revengewhich will last for two weeks, the communiqué of the Amazon Games informs that: “players will be able to help fight a plague of corrupted bunnies for the chance to receive up to 3 Diamond Gypsum and 5 Luck Boosting consumables per day,” and ends: “There’s even a rumor about a mystical chest that can be found in the possession of these rabbits.”

Check below the specifications indicated to run New World on your computer.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core™ i5-2400 / AMD CPU with 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Disk Space: Requires 50 GB of free space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core™ i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390X or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Disk Space: Requires 50 GB of free space



