Amil returns to answer for clients transferred to APS

In practice, nothing should change for the beneficiaries of the health plan, who must continue to be served by Amil

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) said that Amil returned to respond fully, since Wednesday (6.Apr.2022), for the portfolio of beneficiaries transferred to the APS. Measure meets the decision of the Collegiate Board of Directors of the health agency, of Monday (4.Apr).

The precautionary measure adopted by the ANS aims to ensure the maintenance of assistance to beneficiaries of the health plan, according to a note from the federal health agency.

Customers must continue to use the cards they have to access the service network, and payments must be made normally, even if the bank slips have been issued by APS.

“The health agency also determined that any action by Amil and APS based on the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement, with the purpose of selling the shares representing the share capital of APS, be suspended, and that any action by Amil and APS be suspended. of APS based on all related contracts, that is, contracts related to this Share Purchase and Sale Agreement”, says a note from the ANS.

Also according to the federal agency, “nothing should change in practice for the beneficiaries, who must be served by Amil in the same way as they were served before the partial transfer of the portfolio”.

Amil and APS have until April 18 to express their views on the matter to ANS. After this period, the federal agency will definitively decide whether to cancel the authorization to transfer the portfolio and whether to adopt new measures.

In case of doubts or complaints, consumers should contact the ANS service channels, informing that they are beneficiaries linked to the portfolio transferred by Amil to APS.

The service channels are: