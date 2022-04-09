Blanket, deck and razor: the curious Titanic items up for auction | World

Several items belonging to Titanic survivors will be auctioned in Belfast, Northern Ireland, later this month.

The objects will be sold near the place where the ship was built, the Harland and Wolff shipyard, in 1912.

The White Star Line company wanted to manufacture at the time one of the most luxurious vessels in history.

The ship was described as “unsinkable”.

But the Titanic sank after colliding with an iceberg on its maiden voyage between Southampton (England) and New York (USA). More than 1,500 people died in the tragedy.

Items up for auction include a blanket for on-deck passengers and a box of small items and trinkets – both of which would have belonged to a Titanic survivor named Margaret “Molly” Brown.

She was an American socialite and activist for the rights of women, children and workers. After the sinking, she established the Survivors Committee, raising thousands for those left helpless by the disaster.

2 of 3 Items associated with survivor Elsie Bowerman will also be sold — Photo: Bloomfield Auctions/Darren Kidd/Presseye via BBC Items associated with survivor Elsie Bowerman will also be sold — Photo: Bloomfield Auctions/Darren Kidd/Presseye via BBC

Items associated with Molly Brown and the other survivor, Elsie Bowerman, will be on sale.

Karl Bennett, Managing Director of Bloomfield Auctions, cited some of the items: “Molly’s deck blanket, with White Star Line embroidery, as well as a small box that was given to Molly by her husband on their return home. home”.

“We also have a diamond-encrusted Legion of Honor medal that was awarded to Molly by the French for her charitable efforts during World War I.”

“Accompanying these items are a series of documents relating to the famous actor Errol Flynn. They are also among Molly’s items.”

He added: “We also have a postcard from Elsie Bowerman, who oddly enough was in the same lifeboat as Molly, as well as a plaid scarf and deck of Patience cards that belonged to her.”

3 of 3 Engraved message box given to Molly Brown by her husband on his return to New York: “To my beloved wife Margaret Brown. ‘God has spared you and so our love prevails.’ On the occasion of your safe return. Yours eternally , JJ” — Photo: Bloomfield Auctions/Darren Kidd/Presseye via BBC Engraved message box given to Molly Brown by her husband upon his return to New York: “To my beloved wife Margaret Brown. ‘God has spared you and so our love prevails.’ On the occasion of your safe return. Yours forever, JJ.” — Photo: Bloomfield Auctions/Darren Kidd/Presseye via BBC

“Alfred Evans was one of the lookouts on the Titanic who was on duty the night of the sinking.”

“We have a razor that belonged to him with the inscription Oceanic 1911.”

“An identical razor, owned by another crew member, was presented by surviving butler F Dent Ray to the Titanic Historical Society in Massachusetts.”

2019 report shows high resolution images of the Titanic

The Titanic hit an iceberg on the night of April 14, 1912, at 11:40 pm. The ocean liner began to flood with thousands of tons of freezing water.

Thomas Andrews, who was on board, was the one who designed the ship. After inspecting the damage from the collision, he confirmed to the captain that they were going to sink.

“Come on now. We’ve hit an iceberg,” Titanic communications operator Jack Phillips warned another ship, the Carpathia.

“We hit an iceberg and sank at the bow,” wrote the Titanic’s crew to Frankfurt, a German ship.

At 2:10 am, the power went out and the communications system was shut down. The bow was completely submerged and the stern was tilted.

At around 2:20 am, the ship split in two and the two halves began to descend to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

Less than two hours after the sinking, the Carpathia arrived in the area and rescued 700 survivors who managed to escape in lifeboats – and which only had capacity for half the people on board.